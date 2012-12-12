(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
believes that Bharti Airtel Limited's (Bharti, 'BBB-'/Negative)
rating is unlikely to be affected by the initial public offering
of USD821m by its 86.1%-owned subsidiary - Bharti Infratel
limited (Infratel). This is because the IPO proceeds of
USD600m-USD650m that Bharti is due to receive will not be
material enough to affect a rating change.
Fitch believes that cash injection into Bharti from
Infratel's offering will help meet, but not fully pay off, an
estimated one-time regulatory charge for excess spectrum of
about USD700m-USD750m. The rating is also held back by a likely
lower EBITDA margin of 31% in FY13 (FY12: 33%). Bharti's
Negative Outlook continues to reflect Indian regulatory risks
and a limited ability to raise tariffs.
Further, while Bharti's forecasted funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage at end-March 2013 is likely to slip
to 2.6x-2.7x (FY12: 3.0x), it is still above the agency's
positive guidance of 2.5x.
Key regulatory risks for Bharti include a one-time charge
for excess spectrum and spectrum re-farming payments - both of
which are now likely to be billed in 2013. The spectrum
re-farming payments could be significant and will negatively
affect Bharti's competiveness and cash flow generation.
Bharti lost 200bps of EBITDA margin in H1FY13 mainly due to
intense competition and aggressive marketing to regain revenue
market share that was lost to competitors. Fitch believes that
over-capacity in the Indian telecom sector is unlikely to ease
in 2013, and that the market will remain sufficiently
competitive to prevent any sustainable increase in tariffs. The
agency believes that at most only six telcos can operate
profitably in the long term, and that the industry needs to
further consolidate to afford higher average revenue per minute
- currently the cheapest in the world at INR0.41-0.43 (0.75 US
cents).
A sustained increase in tariffs and a favourable outcome to
key regulatory issues would result in a change in Bharti's
Outlook to Stable. Bharti's ratings could be downgraded if
higher-than-expected regulatory charges or any M&A activity
results in FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 2.5x on a
sustained basis.