Overview
-- We expect that the weak global economy will keep prices
of major commodities soft in the next 12 months, which would
lower BHP Billiton's earnings in fiscal 2013.
-- We believe BHP Billiton has strong financial flexibility
to withstand the near-term tougher trading conditions in the
mining and metals industry, in particular iron ore. We expect
the company to defer or cut its discretionary capital
expenditure should commodity prices stay low.
-- As such, we have affirmed our 'A+/A-1' ratings on BHP
Billiton.
-- The outlook on the rating remains stable, as we expect
BHP Billiton's financial metrics in fiscal 2013 to be in line
with our expectations for the 'A+' rating.
Rating Action On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services affirmed its 'A+/A-1' ratings on Australia-based mining
company BHP Billiton (incorporating BHP Billiton Ltd. and BHP
Billiton PLC). The outlook remains stable.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that BHP Billiton would be
able to maintain its financial metrics within our rating
expectations despite weakening commodity prices. However, we do
expect the metrics to moderate in year ending June 30, 2013,
mainly because of lower iron ore revenue. We note that iron ore
prices fell sharply to about US$90 per ton currently, from more
than US$130 per ton (Fe62% CFR) in the first half of calendar
2012. This is due to aggressive trader and mills de-stocking and
slower demand for steel in China. There is a risk that iron ore
prices will stay low until the end of calendar 2012. Given that
iron ore accounted for 30%-50% of BHP Billiton's EBIT over the
past three years, a steep and continuous decline in iron ore
prices would moderately reduce the group's earnings and cash
flows. In our view, the prospect of weaker commodity prices,
together with the increase in debt in fiscal 2012 to fund the
company's acquisition of North American shale assets, has
diminished the large rating buffer that BHP Billiton used to
enjoy.
Nonetheless, we believe BHP Billiton, compared to its peers,
has the best asset diversity and is the most financially
flexible to respond to weakening commodity prices. Although its
planned capital expenditure remains relatively large at about
US$22 billion in fiscal 2013, we believe it can reduce capital
expenditure to preserve cash. This flexibility was demonstrated
during the global financial crisis in 2009, when the company cut
its capital expenditure to maintain credit metrics in line with
the rating. In addition, high oil prices should generate good
cash flows and mitigate the falling revenue from its iron ore or
other business segments. The petroleum business accounted for
23% of the group's EBIT in fiscal 2012.
The ratings on diversified resources company BHP Billiton
reflect our view of the Australia-based company's excellent
market position, substantial portfolio diversification, low-cost
operations, conservative financial policies, and solid organic
growth pipeline. Partly offsetting these strengths are the
company's sensitivity to volatile commodity prices and some
exposure to higher-risk emerging markets. BHP Billiton is the
world's largest diversified resources company, based on sales
turnover and market capitalization. The company delivered strong
results in year ended June 30, 2012, with FFO to adjusted debt
at about 80% and positive free operating cash flow.
Liquidity
We consider BHP Billiton's liquidity position to be
"adequate". Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's
liquidity profile are as follows:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity over the next couple
of years will exceed uses by at least 1.0x.
-- At June 30, 2012, the company's capital-market debt
maturities for the next two years are manageable, with about
US$2.6 billion (including US$995 million of commercial paper)
due in fiscal 2013 and about US$3.7 billion due in fiscal 2014.
-- The group has no financial covenants in its debt
facilities.
-- We also note that positive cash flow (before dividends,
debt service, and capital management) throughout the business
cycle is a key management goal.
-- BHP Billiton's financial flexibility stems from its
strong access to debt capital markets, a US$4.0 billion undrawn
revolving credit facility, and flexibility in managing
discretionary capital expenditure.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that BHP
Billion would sustain a positive free operating cash flow
year-on-year and FFO to adjusted debt at more than 60% through
the commodity pricing cycle. We expect the company to
proactively exercise its financial levers to restore its metrics
to this level in the event that its FFO-to-adjusted debt falls
to less than 60%. The stable outlook also assumes no sizable
debt-funded acquisitions.
The rating could be lowered if: FFO to adjusted debt were to
fall to less than 55% or free operating cash flow turns negative
for 18-to-24 months. Downward rating pressure could also occur:
-- If the company's growth strategy is not conservatively
financed; or
-- If it were to undertake a sizable acquisition that is not
consistent with management's strategy of adding further large,
long-life, low-cost, and expandable assets; or
-- If it adopts a more shareholder-friendly initiative when
commodity prices are weak.
An upgrade is less likely in the near to medium term, unless
the company adopts a more conservative financial policy or
reduces its earnings volatility.
Related Criteria And Research 2008 Corporate Criteria:
Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
BHP Billiton Ltd.
BHP Billiton PLC Corporate
Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1
BHP Billiton Nickel West Pty Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/NR
BHP Billiton Ltd.
Senior Unsecured A+
Commercial Paper A-1
BHP Billiton Finance (USA) B.V.
Commercial Paper A-1
BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Ltd.
Senior Unsecured A+
Commercial Paper A-1
BHP Billiton Finance B.V.
Senior Unsecured A+
BHP Billiton Finance Ltd.
Senior Unsecured A+
Commercial Paper A-1
BHP Billiton Finance PLC
Senior Unsecured A+
BHP Billiton PLC
Senior Unsecured A+
Commercial Paper A-1
BHP Finance (USA) Ltd.
Senior Unsecured A+
WMC Finance (USA) Ltd.
Senior Unsecured A+