MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2012-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A+' long-term credit rating to BHP Billiton Finance Ltd.'s drawdown from its existing EUR20 billion medium-term note program. The notes will be guaranteed by BHP Billiton Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1). The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to redeem part of the group's commercial paper program. The issue comprises the following tranches:

-- EUR1,250 million senior 2.250% notes due 2020,

-- EUR750 million senior 3.250% notes due 2027,

-- GBP750 million senior 3.250% notes due 2024, and

-- GBP1,000 million senior 4.300% notes due 2042.

The ratings on diversified resources company BHP Billiton (incorporating BHP Billiton Ltd. and BHP Billiton PLC) reflect our view of the Australia-based company's excellent market position, substantial portfolio diversification, low-cost operations, conservative financial policies, and solid project pipeline. Partly offsetting these strengths are the company's sensitivity to volatile commodity prices and a measured exposure to higher-risk emerging markets. BHP Billiton is the world's largest diversified resources company, based on sales turnover and market capitalization.

