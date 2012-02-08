MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 8, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on BHP
Billiton Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1) remain unchanged following BHP
Billiton's announcement of its financial results for the
half-year ended Dec. 31, 2011. We consider the results to be in
line with our expectations. In our view, the group's diversified
asset portfolio and low cost operations helped deliver strong
financial results, despite higher costs and lower production
volume for some of BHP Billiton's products. Underlying EBIT
margins remained at more than 40%. In addition, free operating
cash flow was strong at about US$3.9 billion, despite
significant capital expenditure for the half year. However, the
ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt dropped to
slightly less than 100%, from 192% in June 2011, reflecting the
increase in debt to fund the Petrohawk acquisition.
We expect BHP Billiton's FFO-to-adjusted debt to be higher
than 60% and the company to maintain positive free operating
cash flow in fiscal 2012. Notwithstanding slower growth in the
global economy and softening commodity prices, we expect BHP
Billiton to use its financial levers (such as discretionary
capital expenditure) to maintain its cash-flow-protection
metrics within our rating expectations should the operating
environment deteriorate further. The group seeks to manage its
financial position to support a "solid" 'A' credit rating.