CEE MARKETS-OTP lifts Budapest stocks to record, CEE markets await Fed

* CEE assets rangebound ahead of Fed meeting, Polish holiday * JP Morgan lifts OTP target price, Budapest stocks at record high * Investors continue to shrug off domestic politics * Czech central bank urges powers to tame home loan frenzy By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 13 Budapest's main stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, boosted by a rise of OTP Bank shares after JP Morgan lifted its target price for the stock. OTP firmed by over 1.5 percent t