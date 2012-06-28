(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Big Sky 2008-1 is a securitization transaction, in which beneficial interests and specified bonds are backed by a pool of mortgage loan receivables that Shinsei Bank originated.

-- We see a higher likelihood of repayment of the principal on the seller's beneficial interests by the transaction's legal final maturity date because: (1) we expect the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan (DIC) to mitigate the commingling risk of this tranche--even if the rating on the tranche is above that on DIC--through its support of ultimate, but not timely, repayment of the rated securities; and (2) the transaction's credit enhancement levels have increased as the redemption of principal on the senior debt has progressed.

-- We have raised by three notches to 'AAA (sf)' our rating on the seller's beneficial interests and removed the rating from CreditWatch positive. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class S2 and S3 specified bonds and the class 1 subordinate beneficial interests issued under this transaction.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) June 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' its rating on the seller's beneficial interests that were issued under the Big Sky 2008-1 transaction in December 2008, and removed the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications. We placed the rating on the seller's beneficial interests on CreditWatch positive on June 14, 2012. Also today, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class S2 and S3 specified bonds and our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on the class 1 subordinate beneficial interests issued under the same transaction (see list below). The class S1 specified bonds have already been fully redeemed.

On May 31, 2012, we published our updated criteria for assessing counterparty and supporting party risk. (See "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

Specifically, under our updated criteria, for residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions where government-sponsored deposit insurance would, in our view, mitigate commingling risk, we expect the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan (DIC; AA-/Negative/--) to mitigate that risk through its support of ultimate, but not timely, repayment of the rated securities. Moreover, our expectation holds, regardless of whether triggers referencing the rating on DIC are established. As such, under the updated criteria, a replacement mechanism is not a prerequisite for achieving the highest potential rating on Japanese RMBS.

On June 14, 2012, we had placed the rating on the above seller's beneficial interests on CreditWatch positive to reflect our expectation of support from DIC under our updated criteria. We intended to review our rating on the seller's beneficial interests after assessing the credit enhancement available to the transaction.

We today upgraded the seller's beneficial interests because we see a higher likelihood of repayment of the principal on the seller's beneficial interests by the transaction's legal final maturity date. We base this view on the following factors: (1) We expect DIC to mitigate the commingling risk of this tranche--even if the rating on the tranche is above that on DIC--through its support of ultimate, but not timely, repayment of the rated securities; (2) the performance of the underlying mortgage loan receivables is in line with our assumptions; and (3) the transaction's credit enhancement levels have increased as the redemption of principal on the senior debt has progressed.

In addition, we affirmed our ratings on classes S2 and S3--the ratings on which are above that on DIC--based on the above three factors. We also affirmed our rating on the class 1 subordinate beneficial interests based on only the above factors (2) and (3). Prior to updating our criteria, we had already considered that DIC's support of ultimate, but not timely, repayment of this class would mitigate commingling risk because the rating on the class 1 subordinate beneficial interests was below that on DIC, in line with our previous criteria. As such, our rating on this class had already reflected this consideration.

The beneficial interests are backed by a pool of mortgage loan receivables that Shinsei Bank Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2) originated.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in January 2046 for the specified bonds, and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in November 2045 for the seller's beneficial interests and the class 1 subordinate beneficial interests.

The rating on the class 1 subordinate beneficial interests is at the same level as the rating on Shinsei Bank, which is the servicer for and the originator of this transaction. Accordingly, we base the ratings on the assumption that servicer default events will not occur and therefore no setoff risk will emerge, and that transaction costs will not increase due to a servicer replacement.

RATING RAISED

Big Sky 2008-1

JPY1.205 billion Seller's Beneficial Interests Due November 2045

Class To From Initial amount

Seller's beneficial interests* AAA (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Pos JPY1.205 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Big Sky 2008-1

JPY21.0 billion Class S2-S3 Specified Bonds Due January 2046

Class Rating Initial issue amount

S2 AAA (sf) JPY6.0 bil.

S3 AAA (sf) JPY15.0 bil.

JPY1.95 billion Class 1 Subordinate Beneficial Interests Due November 2045

Class Rating Initial issue amount

Subordinate trust certificates class 1* BBB+ (sf) JPY1.952 bil. (approx.)

*Zero coupon