(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Big Sky 2008-1 is a securitization transaction, in which
beneficial interests and specified bonds are backed by a pool of
mortgage loan receivables that Shinsei Bank originated.
-- We see a higher likelihood of repayment of the principal
on the seller's beneficial interests by the transaction's legal
final maturity date because: (1) we expect the Deposit Insurance
Corp. of Japan (DIC) to mitigate the commingling risk of this
tranche--even if the rating on the tranche is above that on
DIC--through its support of ultimate, but not timely, repayment
of the rated securities; and (2) the transaction's credit
enhancement levels have increased as the redemption of principal
on the senior debt has progressed.
-- We have raised by three notches to 'AAA (sf)' our rating
on the seller's beneficial interests and removed the rating from
CreditWatch positive. At the same time, we have affirmed our
ratings on the class S2 and S3 specified bonds and the class 1
subordinate beneficial interests issued under this transaction.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) June 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'AAA (sf)'
from 'AA- (sf)' its rating on the seller's beneficial interests
that were issued under the Big Sky 2008-1 transaction in
December 2008, and removed the rating from CreditWatch with
positive implications. We placed the rating on the seller's
beneficial interests on CreditWatch positive on June 14, 2012.
Also today, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class S2
and S3 specified bonds and our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on the class 1
subordinate beneficial interests issued under the same
transaction (see list below). The class S1 specified bonds have
already been fully redeemed.
On May 31, 2012, we published our updated criteria for
assessing counterparty and supporting party risk. (See
"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,"
published May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.)
Specifically, under our updated criteria, for residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions where
government-sponsored deposit insurance would, in our view,
mitigate commingling risk, we expect the Deposit Insurance Corp.
of Japan (DIC; AA-/Negative/--) to mitigate that risk through
its support of ultimate, but not timely, repayment of the rated
securities. Moreover, our expectation holds, regardless of
whether triggers referencing the rating on DIC are established.
As such, under the updated criteria, a replacement mechanism is
not a prerequisite for achieving the highest potential rating on
Japanese RMBS.
On June 14, 2012, we had placed the rating on the above
seller's beneficial interests on CreditWatch positive to reflect
our expectation of support from DIC under our updated criteria.
We intended to review our rating on the seller's beneficial
interests after assessing the credit enhancement available to
the transaction.
We today upgraded the seller's beneficial interests because
we see a higher likelihood of repayment of the principal on the
seller's beneficial interests by the transaction's legal final
maturity date. We base this view on the following factors: (1)
We expect DIC to mitigate the commingling risk of this
tranche--even if the rating on the tranche is above that on
DIC--through its support of ultimate, but not timely, repayment
of the rated securities; (2) the performance of the underlying
mortgage loan receivables is in line with our assumptions; and
(3) the transaction's credit enhancement levels have increased
as the redemption of principal on the senior debt has
progressed.
In addition, we affirmed our ratings on classes S2 and
S3--the ratings on which are above that on DIC--based on the
above three factors. We also affirmed our rating on the class 1
subordinate beneficial interests based on only the above factors
(2) and (3). Prior to updating our criteria, we had already
considered that DIC's support of ultimate, but not timely,
repayment of this class would mitigate commingling risk because
the rating on the class 1 subordinate beneficial interests was
below that on DIC, in line with our previous criteria. As such,
our rating on this class had already reflected this
consideration.
The beneficial interests are backed by a pool of mortgage
loan receivables that Shinsei Bank Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2)
originated.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of
principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in
January 2046 for the specified bonds, and the ultimate repayment
of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in
November 2045 for the seller's beneficial interests and the
class 1 subordinate beneficial interests.
The rating on the class 1 subordinate beneficial interests
is at the same level as the rating on Shinsei Bank, which is the
servicer for and the originator of this transaction.
Accordingly, we base the ratings on the assumption that servicer
default events will not occur and therefore no setoff risk will
emerge, and that transaction costs will not increase due to a
servicer replacement.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,"
May 31, 2012
"Japanese Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of Major Macroeconomic Factors," April 6,
2012
"Updated Criteria For Deposit Insurance For Commingling Risk
In Japan RMBS Deals," Dec. 6, 2010
"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed
Securities In Japan," Aug. 19, 2007
RATING RAISED
Big Sky 2008-1
JPY1.205 billion Seller's Beneficial Interests Due November
2045
Class To From Initial amount
Seller's beneficial interests* AAA (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch
Pos JPY1.205 bil.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Big Sky 2008-1
JPY21.0 billion Class S2-S3 Specified Bonds Due January 2046
Class Rating Initial issue amount
S2 AAA (sf) JPY6.0 bil.
S3 AAA (sf) JPY15.0 bil.
JPY1.95 billion Class 1 Subordinate Beneficial Interests Due
November 2045
Class Rating Initial issue amount
Subordinate trust certificates class 1* BBB+ (sf) JPY1.952
bil. (approx.)
*Zero coupon