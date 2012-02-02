(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Big Sky 2008-1 is a securitization transaction, in which beneficial interests and specified bonds are backed by a pool of mortgage loan receivables originated by Shinsei Bank.

-- As the transaction's credit enhancement levels have increased, we see a higher likelihood of repayment of the principal on the seller's beneficial interests by the transaction's legal final maturity date.

-- We have raised by two notches our rating on the seller's beneficial interests and affirmed our ratings on the class S2 and S3 specified bonds and the class 1 subordinate beneficial interests issued under this transaction.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'AA- (sf)' from 'A (sf)' its rating on the seller's beneficial interests that were issued under the Big Sky 2008-1 transaction in December 2008 (see list below).

At the same time, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class S2 and S3 specified bonds and our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on the class 1 subordinate beneficial interests issued under the same transaction (also listed below). The class S1 specified bonds have already been fully redeemed. The beneficial interests are backed by a pool of mortgage loan receivables originated by Shinsei Bank Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2).

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of this transaction, we examined various pieces of information, including the data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer, Shinsei Bank, and the trustee, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1).

Through the review we confirmed the following: (1) The performance of the underlying mortgage loan receivables is in line with our initial assumptions; and (2) the transaction's credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal for the rated specified bonds. Accordingly, we upgraded the seller's beneficial interests and affirmed our ratings on the class S2 and S3 specified bonds and class 1 subordinate beneficial interests.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in January 2046 for the specified bonds, and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in November 2045 for the seller's beneficial interests and the class 1 subordinate beneficial interests. The rating on the class 1 subordinate beneficial interests is at the same level as the rating on Shinsei Bank, which is the servicer for and the originator of this transaction.

Accordingly, the ratings are based on the assumption that servicer default events will not occur and therefore no commingling risk or setoff risk will emerge, and that transaction costs will not increase due to a servicer replacement.