(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Big Sky 2008-1 is a securitization transaction, in which
beneficial interests and specified bonds are backed by a pool of
mortgage loan receivables originated by Shinsei Bank.
-- As the transaction's credit enhancement levels have
increased, we see a higher likelihood of repayment of the
principal on the seller's beneficial interests by the
transaction's legal final maturity date.
-- We have raised by two notches our rating on the seller's
beneficial interests and affirmed our ratings on the class S2
and S3 specified bonds and the class 1 subordinate beneficial
interests issued under this transaction.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'AA- (sf)'
from 'A (sf)' its rating on the seller's beneficial interests
that were issued under the Big Sky 2008-1 transaction in
December 2008 (see list below).
At the same time, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the
class S2 and S3 specified bonds and our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on
the class 1 subordinate beneficial interests issued under the
same transaction (also listed below). The class S1 specified
bonds have already been fully redeemed. The beneficial interests
are backed by a pool of mortgage loan receivables originated by
Shinsei Bank Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2).
Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In
analyzing the credit quality of this transaction, we examined
various pieces of information, including the data contained in
the reports that we receive each month from the servicer,
Shinsei Bank, and the trustee, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.
(A+/Negative/A-1).
Through the review we confirmed the following: (1) The
performance of the underlying mortgage loan receivables is in
line with our initial assumptions; and (2) the transaction's
credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in
the redemption of principal for the rated specified bonds.
Accordingly, we upgraded the seller's beneficial interests and
affirmed our ratings on the class S2 and S3 specified bonds and
class 1 subordinate beneficial interests.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of
principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in
January 2046 for the specified bonds, and the ultimate repayment
of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in
November 2045 for the seller's beneficial interests and the
class 1 subordinate beneficial interests. The rating on the
class 1 subordinate beneficial interests is at the same level as
the rating on Shinsei Bank, which is the servicer for and the
originator of this transaction.
Accordingly, the ratings are based on the assumption that
servicer default events will not occur and therefore no
commingling risk or setoff risk will emerge, and that
transaction costs will not increase due to a servicer
replacement.