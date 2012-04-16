(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned PT BII Finance Center's (BIIF) issue of up to IDR750bn
senior bond I/2012 with a maturity of up to 60 months a National
Long-Term 'AA+(idn)' rating. The proceeds from the proposed
issue will be used to support the company's business growth.
The bond is rated at the same level as BIIF's National
Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)' as the bond will constitute
direct and senior obligations of the company, and rank equally
with all its other senior obligations.
The National Rating reflects Fitch's expectation of
continued strong support from sole shareholder, PT Bank
Internasional Indonesia Tbk (BII; 'BBB'/Stable) and the ultimate
parent, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank; 'A-'/Stable). The
linkages between BII and BIIF are also evident in the name
sharing, sharing of branches, funding support and the alignment
of risk management and provision policies.
Established in 1991, BIIF is wholly owned by BII and focuses
on car financing in Indonesia. BII is the eight-largest bank in
Indonesia and majority owned by Maybank.