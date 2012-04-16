(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PT BII Finance Center's (BIIF) issue of up to IDR750bn senior bond I/2012 with a maturity of up to 60 months a National Long-Term 'AA+(idn)' rating. The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to support the company's business growth.

The bond is rated at the same level as BIIF's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)' as the bond will constitute direct and senior obligations of the company, and rank equally with all its other senior obligations.

The National Rating reflects Fitch's expectation of continued strong support from sole shareholder, PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk (BII; 'BBB'/Stable) and the ultimate parent, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank; 'A-'/Stable). The linkages between BII and BIIF are also evident in the name sharing, sharing of branches, funding support and the alignment of risk management and provision policies.

Established in 1991, BIIF is wholly owned by BII and focuses on car financing in Indonesia. BII is the eight-largest bank in Indonesia and majority owned by Maybank.