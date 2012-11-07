(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e
Futuros (BVMF) continues to show strong risk management
practices, with sound financial safeguards, high operating
margins, and strong cash flow generation.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' global scale issuer
credit ratings on BVMF. The outlook on the long-term rating
remains stable.
-- We are also affirming the 'BBB+' issue credit rating on
the senior unsecured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that BVMF
will maintain its leading position in Latin America's equities
and derivative markets, as well as its strong financial
safeguards and the sound cash flows from its operations.
Rating Action
On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed
its 'BBB+/A-2' global scale issuer credit ratings on
Brazil-based exchange and clearinghouse BM&FBOVESPA S.A-Bolsa de
Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros (BVMF). The outlook on the
long-term rating remains stable. At the same time, Standard &
Poor's affirmed its 'BBB+' rating on BVMF's $612 million
senior-unsecured notes due in 2020.
Rationale
The ratings on BVMF reflect the company's sound risk
management practices, which we believe are very effective in
protecting the firm's clearinghouse from market volatility and
credit risk; its leading position in Latin America's equities
and derivatives trading markets; its strong business position,
which have resulted in consistently high operating margins and
cash flow generation; and its highly liquid financial position,
which mainly comprises federal government bonds. However, the
firm's concentration within the Brazil's capital markets, its
business' concentration in a number of clearing members, and the
increasing challenges related to new competitors offset these
strengths.
The one-notch difference between the long-term issuer credit
rating on BVMF and the long-term sovereign foreign currency
rating on the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency
rating BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency rating A-/Stable/A-2)
reflects our positive view of BVMF's sound risk management and
the strong financial safeguards that are available to protect it
from clearing members' risks--even under very stressful economic
and sovereign conditions. We believe that in a hypothetical
default of the sovereign there is a measurable probability that
BVMF would not default. However, BVMF is exposed to Brazil's
market dynamics and risk framework; therefore, we maintain no
more than a one-notch difference between the issuer credit
ratings on BVMF and the sovereign foreign currency ratings on
Brazil.
BVMF's risk management is sound, with strong clearing and
margining processes coupled with robust platforms to mitigate
risks. The company also has a good track record and strong
financial safeguards, including liquid margin collateral and the
establishment of settlement funds to which clearing members must
contribute. The four clearinghouses use conservative
methodologies, based on stress test scenarios, to maintain
enough margins to cover losses. As of June 2012, BVMF's
financial safeguards reached approximately US$100
billion--almost all of which is invested in Brazilian government
bonds and in cash. We believe that BVMF will remain proactive
with its security net, and we expect that the financial
safeguards will remain strong.
BVMF is one of the largest exchanges globally by market
capitalization and, similar to its peers, it is structured as a
multi-asset-class and vertically integrated exchange. It
operates as the only domestic exchange for listed equities and
derivatives in Brazil. In addition, Banco BM&F (not rated), a
wholly-owned bank subsidiary of BVMF, performs the settlement
services and centralizes custody of assets pledged as
collateral. Going forward, we expect that BVMF will maintain its
strong regional leadership position as the largest exchange in
Latin America and continue to play an important role in the
development of Brazil's fast-growing capital markets.
BVMF continues to post high profitability ratios and strong
cash flows generation. The company has a short history of
operating as a for-profit company, but it has already delivered
strong pretax operating margin and cash flow generation, despite
the negative effects of the global financial crisis in 2008 and
2009. BVMF generates pretax operating margin of more than 60%
and EBITDA margins of more than 70%, both of which compare
favorably with the other exchanges we rate globally. As of June
2012, the average daily traded volume in BOVESPA and BM&F
segments were Brazilian real (R$) 7.6 billion and 3.4 million of
contracts, respectively, which represented increases of 23% and
26% from a year earlier. These increases reflect higher foreign
investor activity and turnover velocity, and the volume increase
related to Brazil's interest rate- and equity-based contracts.
In addition, BVMF's net income totaled R$581 million as of June
2012--a slightly increase from a year earlier--and its net
profit margin remained strong at 56% for the six-month period.
The company's overall financial performance remain strong, with
operating ratios and margins that compare well with those of its
main peers', and we expect it to remain so going forward.
Although BVMF has more than 50 clearing members, the top
five members represent an important percentage of the operated
traded volume. We believe this is relatively concentrated and
lacks granularity compared to BVMF's main peers. However, the
most active clearing members are of high credit quality, mostly
comprising investment-grade rated Brazilian and foreign-owned
banks. In the next two years, we do not expect a significant
change in the number and credit quality of BVMF's most active
clearing members, and, as a result, we do not anticipate
significant diversification in this regard.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that BVMF will
maintain its leading position in Latin America's equities and
derivative markets, and its strong financial safeguards, while
continuing to generate strong profits and cash flows from its
operations. We could lower the ratings if the firm's margin
system deteriorates, if its financial safeguards weaken
materially, or if its financial performance worsens
significantly. A downgrade or upgrade of the sovereign would not
immediately trigger a similar rating action on BVMF.
