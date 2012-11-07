(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros (BVMF) continues to show strong risk management practices, with sound financial safeguards, high operating margins, and strong cash flow generation.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' global scale issuer credit ratings on BVMF. The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable.

-- We are also affirming the 'BBB+' issue credit rating on the senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that BVMF will maintain its leading position in Latin America's equities and derivative markets, as well as its strong financial safeguards and the sound cash flows from its operations.

Rating Action

On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' global scale issuer credit ratings on Brazil-based exchange and clearinghouse BM&FBOVESPA S.A-Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros (BVMF). The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB+' rating on BVMF's $612 million senior-unsecured notes due in 2020.

Rationale

The ratings on BVMF reflect the company's sound risk management practices, which we believe are very effective in protecting the firm's clearinghouse from market volatility and credit risk; its leading position in Latin America's equities and derivatives trading markets; its strong business position, which have resulted in consistently high operating margins and cash flow generation; and its highly liquid financial position, which mainly comprises federal government bonds. However, the firm's concentration within the Brazil's capital markets, its business' concentration in a number of clearing members, and the increasing challenges related to new competitors offset these strengths.

The one-notch difference between the long-term issuer credit rating on BVMF and the long-term sovereign foreign currency rating on the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency rating BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency rating A-/Stable/A-2) reflects our positive view of BVMF's sound risk management and the strong financial safeguards that are available to protect it from clearing members' risks--even under very stressful economic and sovereign conditions. We believe that in a hypothetical default of the sovereign there is a measurable probability that BVMF would not default. However, BVMF is exposed to Brazil's market dynamics and risk framework; therefore, we maintain no more than a one-notch difference between the issuer credit ratings on BVMF and the sovereign foreign currency ratings on Brazil.

BVMF's risk management is sound, with strong clearing and margining processes coupled with robust platforms to mitigate risks. The company also has a good track record and strong financial safeguards, including liquid margin collateral and the establishment of settlement funds to which clearing members must contribute. The four clearinghouses use conservative methodologies, based on stress test scenarios, to maintain enough margins to cover losses. As of June 2012, BVMF's financial safeguards reached approximately US$100 billion--almost all of which is invested in Brazilian government bonds and in cash. We believe that BVMF will remain proactive with its security net, and we expect that the financial safeguards will remain strong.

BVMF is one of the largest exchanges globally by market capitalization and, similar to its peers, it is structured as a multi-asset-class and vertically integrated exchange. It operates as the only domestic exchange for listed equities and derivatives in Brazil. In addition, Banco BM&F (not rated), a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of BVMF, performs the settlement services and centralizes custody of assets pledged as collateral. Going forward, we expect that BVMF will maintain its strong regional leadership position as the largest exchange in Latin America and continue to play an important role in the development of Brazil's fast-growing capital markets.

BVMF continues to post high profitability ratios and strong cash flows generation. The company has a short history of operating as a for-profit company, but it has already delivered strong pretax operating margin and cash flow generation, despite the negative effects of the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. BVMF generates pretax operating margin of more than 60% and EBITDA margins of more than 70%, both of which compare favorably with the other exchanges we rate globally. As of June 2012, the average daily traded volume in BOVESPA and BM&F segments were Brazilian real (R$) 7.6 billion and 3.4 million of contracts, respectively, which represented increases of 23% and 26% from a year earlier. These increases reflect higher foreign investor activity and turnover velocity, and the volume increase related to Brazil's interest rate- and equity-based contracts. In addition, BVMF's net income totaled R$581 million as of June 2012--a slightly increase from a year earlier--and its net profit margin remained strong at 56% for the six-month period. The company's overall financial performance remain strong, with operating ratios and margins that compare well with those of its main peers', and we expect it to remain so going forward.

Although BVMF has more than 50 clearing members, the top five members represent an important percentage of the operated traded volume. We believe this is relatively concentrated and lacks granularity compared to BVMF's main peers. However, the most active clearing members are of high credit quality, mostly comprising investment-grade rated Brazilian and foreign-owned banks. In the next two years, we do not expect a significant change in the number and credit quality of BVMF's most active clearing members, and, as a result, we do not anticipate significant diversification in this regard.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that BVMF will maintain its leading position in Latin America's equities and derivative markets, and its strong financial safeguards, while continuing to generate strong profits and cash flows from its operations. We could lower the ratings if the firm's margin system deteriorates, if its financial safeguards weaken materially, or if its financial performance worsens significantly. A downgrade or upgrade of the sovereign would not immediately trigger a similar rating action on BVMF.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

BM&FBOVESPA S.A-Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

Senior Unsecured BBB+