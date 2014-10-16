(Adds further quotes, detail)
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON Oct 16 BNP Paribas Investment Partners
is buying stocks and selling government bonds, arguing the
recent slump in global equities and surge in high-rated bonds
does not reflect economic conditions, the head of its tactical
allocation team said on Thursday.
BNP Paribas IP, which manages assets worth 55 billion
euros(70.26 billion US dollar), upgraded its tactical allocation
on developed-market equities to "overweight" from "neutral" and
downgraded government bonds to "underweight" from "neutral".
Worries about global growth and receding monetary stimulus
have hit global equities, with the MSCI 45-country world index
shedding almost 10 percent in the last three
weeks.
A search for assets perceived as safer pushed Germany's
10-year Bund yields to a record low on Thursday. Yields on U.S.
Treasuries and UK gilts also fell earlier this week.
"(Equity) markets this time got oversold ... so we thought
it would be a good time to start increasing our equity weight
because we think our fundamental story hasn't changed," Colin
Graham, the head of tactical asset allocation and chief
investment officer of BNP Paribas Investment Partners'
multi-asset team.
"We're doing it gently because this selloff could last
another week or two. We are not trying to time the bottom."
Graham expects the U.S. economy to grow in line with or
above its long-term trend. Lower oil prices should help consumer
spending.
He cut his economic forecasts for the euro zone but still
expects an improvement in economic data into the end of the
year, with inflation slowly troughing.
"The only way to justify gilts, Bund and Treasuries at this
level would be to see significant risk of global recession,"
Graham said.
"These are the levels we saw in 2008 and 2011. We don't
think we are in that world at the moment."
