(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- BOC Aviation's long lease lives underpin its cash flow
stability. The company also has a sound competitive position and
support from its parent BOC.
-- BOC Aviation's leverage is moderately higher than that
of other rated peers and the industry is exposed to cyclical
demand and aircraft lease rate fluctuations.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit
rating and our 'axA' long-term ASEAN regional credit scale
rating to the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BOC
Aviation will maintain its sound competitive position and stable
cash flows over the next three years.
Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating to
Singapore-based aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Pte. Ltd. The
outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'axA' long-term ASEAN
regional credit scale rating to BOC Aviation. Rationale The
rating on BOC Aviation reflects the company's good cash flow
stability from long lease lives, sound competitive position, and
support from its 100%-owner Bank of China Ltd. (BOC:
A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1).
A moderately higher leverage than that of other rated peers
and the industry's exposure to cyclical demand and aircraft
lease rates partly offset these strengths. We assess BOC
Aviation's stand-alone credit profile at 'bbb-'. Our rating
incorporates a one-notch uplift because we consider BOC Aviation
to be a subsidiary with "moderately strategic importance" to
BOC.
We assess the company's business risk profile to be
"satisfactory" and its financial risk profile to be
"significant." BOC Aviation's long weighted average lease life
of more than 6.5 years for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011,
supports the company's cash flow stability. We also consider BOC
Aviation's lease expiry profile to be well-staggered, reducing
potential cash flow disruptions from re-leasing risk.
Less than 15% of BOC Aviation's leases expire by the end of
2013 and more than 80% expire beyond 2016. The company's lease
expiry profile is marginally stronger than that of other rated
industry participants. We also expect that the company's
proactive re-leasing strategy will allow it to keep its
utilization rates above 99% over the next three years. We expect
BOC Aviation to maintain its sound competitive position over the
next three years.
The company has a modern fleet (less than five years old on
average), with a high proportion of popular, efficient, and
liquid narrow-body aircraft. We believe BOC Aviation's low
average cost of funding--about 100 basis points over
LIBOR--provides the company with a good competitive cost
advantage. BOC Aviation's leasing operations are consistent with
BOC's long-term strategy to diversify its revenue streams and
operations. Despite BOC Aviation's small size (less than 1% of
its parent's assets) and high operational independence, BOC's
management has indicated its long-term commitment to growing the
leasing operations. BOC also provided strong support to the
company in 2009 and 2010 through equity injections. Still, we
believe there is a risk that the government support that we
incorporate into our rating on BOC may not flow through to BOC
Aviation directly if and when required.
This leads to our assessment that BOC Aviation is a
subsidiary with "moderately strategic importance" to BOC. BOC
Aviation's financial risk profile is moderately more aggressive
than peers', primarily because a high proportion (about 70%) of
its floating-rate leases is indexed to LIBOR. These leases
translate into a lower EBITDA and cash flows, given the
currently low LIBOR. We forecast the company's ratio of funds
from operations (FFO) to debt at 6%-8% over the next three
years.
This ratio is weaker than the 10%-12% for most other rated
aircraft lessors. Nevertheless, we expect BOC Aviation's low
funding costs and natural hedge between floating-rate debt and a
revenue base predominantly indexed to LIBOR rates to continue to
translate into an EBITDA interest coverage of 2.5x-3.5x over the
next three years. We view such coverage as solid for the rating.
We believe a substantial improvement in BOC Aviation's financial
risk profile is unlikely in the next three years. The company
has a large capital spending plan that will be predominantly
debt-funded. We anticipate BOC Aviation's ratio of debt to
capital to remain below 82% over the period. Liquidity In our
view, BOC Aviation's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our
criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed
its needs by about 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. Our
liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and
assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our
expectation of FFO of US$450 million-US$550 million. The company
also has about US$138.5 million in cash and cash equivalent as
of March 31, 2012.
-- BOC Aviation has a committed credit line of US$2 billion
from BOC and committed credit lines of US$140 million from
various international banks. Such credit lines provide BOC
Aviation with significant funding flexibility, in our view.
-- We don't consider any prospective aircraft sales in our
assessment of the company's liquidity.
-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include about
US$681 million in short-term debt and US$10 million of
derivative financial instruments payable. We also capture about
US$1.4 billion of committed capital spending.
-- We exclude from liquidity needs bank loans that BOC
Aviation would repay with the sale of aircraft over the next 12
months. \
-- The company's liquidity sources will exceed its needs
even if EBITDA declines by 15%. BOC Aviation has adequate
cushion under its loan covenants, in our view. Its major
covenant is a debt-to-equity ratio of no greater than 5 to 1. We
expect the ratio to remain below 4.5 to 1 over the next three
years.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BOC
Aviation's financial risk profile will remain broadly stable
through 2014 despite a substantial capital spending plan that
will be funded through incremental debt. We anticipate that the
company will maintain a ratio of FFO to debt of 6%-8% and a
ratio of debt to capital of less than 82%. We believe an upgrade
is unlikely until demand and lease rates for aircraft lessors
improve sustainably. BOC Aviation's ratio of FFO to debt staying
above 12% on a sustainable basis would indicate such
improvement. We could lower the ratings if: (1) BOC Aviation
increases its debt-funded capital spending beyond our
expectations, such that its ratio of debt to debt-plus-equity
increases beyond 85%; (2) the company's ratio of FFO to debt
falls below 5% on a sustainable basis. This could materialize if
the company's base monthly lease rate declines below 0.65% (from
our base-case assumption of 0.7%) and its average funding cost
exceeds 250 basis points over LIBOR; or (3) we believe support
from BOC is likely to be reduced.