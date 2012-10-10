(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BOC
Aviation Pte Ltd's (BOC Aviation) USD500m 2.875% senior notes
due 2017, issued under its USD2bn euro medium-term note
programme, a final rating of 'A-'. This follows the completion
of the notes issue and receipt of final documents conforming to
information previously received. The final rating is same as the
expected rating assigned on 27 September 2012.
The notes are rated at the same level as BOC Aviation's 'A-'
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes
constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the company, and rank equally with all its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, reflects Fitch's
view of a very high probability of extraordinary support to BOC
Aviation from its ultimate parent, Bank of China Limited (BOC;
'A'/Stable). Any perceived changes in BOC's propensity and
ability to provide support would impact BOC Aviation's IDR and
hence the issue rating.
Proceeds from the company's maiden senior notes are to fund
new capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.
For more details on BOC Aviation's ratings and credit
profile, see "Fitch Rates BOC Aviation 'A-'; Outlook Stable",
dated 25 June 2012, and BOC Aviation's full rating report, dated
13 September 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.