June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BOC Aviation Pte
Ltd (BOC Aviation) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The IDR reflects
Fitch's view of a very high probability of support from Bank of
China (BOC; 'A'/Stable) to BOC Aviation, if needed. This view is
premised on BOC Aviation's strategic importance to and strong
links with BOC, as evident in the name-sharing, cross selling
potential, full ownership and close board oversight by BOC,
forthcoming resources, and strong reporting links, despite the
issuer's small size relative to BOC and its Singapore domicile.
Any perceived weakening in BOC's propensity or ability to
support would be negative for BOC Aviation's IDR. BOC Aviation's
robust asset growth of around 30% per year during 2007-2011,
aided by capital injection from BOC, has cemented its position
as one of the top five aircraft lessors globally by owned fleet.
BOC also has committed a standby liquidity line of USD2bn, which
is considerable relative to BOC Aviation's assets of USD7.8bn at
end-March 2012.
BOC Aviation's 10-member board comprises eight BOC
representatives, with a high-ranking officer of BOC appointed as
Chairman, even though the former accounted for only 0.4% of
BOC's assets at end-2011. Moreover, the aircraft leasing company
is among the few wholly-owned subsidiaries within the BOC group
that reports directly to BOC's management. Cross selling
initiatives centre on BOC Aviation assisting BOC in originating
relationships with airlines and aircraft manufacturers. A major
constraint to the standalone profile of aircraft lessors is the
cyclicality and business risks of the commercial aviation
industry, making the industry on average a 'BB' to low
investment-grade sector.
Relative to major peers, BOC Aviation has a moderately high
appetite for leverage and an almost complete reliance on bank
borrowings. However, its financial performance has been strong,
due to active fleet-quality management, aircraft procurement and
collections, as well as low funding cost. It has one of the
youngest fleets in the industry, which attracts higher quality
lessees and results in lower residual risk. Fitch views
positively BOC Aviation's demonstrated ability to trade aircraft
through the cycle, as illustrated by its ability to continually
keep the average age of its portfolio around four years.