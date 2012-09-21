UPDATE 1-China's HNA to tap M&A brake after $50 bln deal splurge
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BOC Aviation Pte Ltd's (BOC Aviation) USD2bn euro medium-term note programme (EMTN) a senior unsecured rating of 'A-'.
The programme rating is at the same level as BOC Aviation's 'A-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, reflects Fitch's view of a very high probability of extraordinary support to BOC Aviation from its ultimate parent, Bank of China Limited (BOC; 'A'/Stable).
Any perceived changes in BOC's propensity and ability to provide support would impact BOC Aviation's IDR and hence the programme rating.
Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that the notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme rating.
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.