Jan 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to
the approximately $46.7 million Tarrant County Cultural
Education Facilities Finance Corporation revenue refunding
bonds, series 2011, issued on behalf of Cumberland Rest, Inc.
d/b/a Trinity Terrace, to be privately placed with Wells Fargo
Bank.
Proceeds of the series 2011 bonds will be used to refund the
outstanding series 2006 bonds. The objective of the refunding is
to reduce Trinity Terrace's variable-rate put exposure and
reduce renewal risk (letter of credit on the series 2006 bonds
is currently with HSH Nordbank).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the
obligated group and a mortgage on the property.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GOOD OPERATING PERFORMANCE: Trinity Terrace has consistently
demonstrated strong operating performance with profitability
metrics at or above Fitch's 'BBB' category medians.
CONSISTENTLY STRONG DEMAND: Trinity Terrace successfully
filled its Campus Tower, which opened in 2008, and has
maintained strong occupancy across all levels of care in its
existing campus.
BENEFITS FROM MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT: Trinity Terrace benefits
from its management agreement with Pacific Retirement Services,
which provides management, accounting, information technology
and marketing services.
HIGH BUT MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: In fiscal 2011 (September
30 year-end), maximum annual debt service (MADS) comprised 18
percent of total revenue compared to the 'BBB' category median
of 13.6 percent. However, MADS coverage was solid at 2.9 times
x.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'BBB+' rating reflects the benefits of Trinity Terrace's
management agreement with PRS, consistently solid occupancy,
good operating performance and strong liquidity metrics. The
primary credit concern is Trinity Terrace's debt burden, which
is high as measured by MADS as a percent of revenue, at 18% at
fiscal 2011 year-end. Although Trinity Terrace is considering
the possible construction of a third tower to add independent
living units and replace the current skilled nursing unit, the
size, scope, timing and need for additional debt has not been
determined. However, Fitch believes Trinity Terrace has some
capacity for additional debt at the current rating level as long
as corporation maintains debt service coverage ratios near
historical levels (2.9x at fiscal 2011 year-end).
In 2008 Trinity Terrace completed its second tower, City
Tower, which includes 80 independent living units (ILUs),
underground parking and a fitness and wellness center with a
pool and spa. Despite the contraction in housing prices during
its fill-up stage, Trinity Terrace reached stabilized occupancy
(95 percent) by February 2011, while maintaining over 90 percent
occupancy in the original tower. The campus is now about 90
percent full across all levels of care with waiting lists for
certain ILU apartment types which viewed as a primary credit
strength.
Trinity Terrace is managed by Pacific Retirement Services
(PRS) under a five year management agreement, which was renewed
July 20, 2010. Fitch views this relationship positively as PRS
provides management, marketing, accounting and information
technology to Trinity Terrace, effectively allowing Trinity
Terrace to accrue the benefits and management expertise of a
CCRC system.
Trinity Terrace's occupancy levels have been consistent over
the last three years (2009 - 2011) averaging 90.8 percent for
ILUs, 92.2 percent for ALUs and 87.8 percent for SNFs. Trinity
Terrace was the only full service, continuing care retirement
community (CCRC) in the Ft. Worth service area until 2010 when
Stayton at Museum Way (Stayton), a Greystone development, opened
less than five miles from Trinity Terrace's campus. Stayton is
currently in the fill-up stage and is estimated to be about 90
percent pre-sold. Although Stayton is a direct competitor with
Trinity Terrace, Fitch believes there is enough demand in the
service area for both facilities and Trinity Terrace's occupancy
levels have not yet been affected by Stayton's presence. In
fact, because of the strong demand in the service area and the
quick fill-up of Trinity Terrace's second tower, management is
considering adding a third tower to its existing campus. Before
moving forward with the project, however, management is
monitoring overall demand in the market and won't begin
construction for another two to three years. Fitch will review
the impact of that project when the size and scope of the
project is determined.
Trinity Terrace's historical operating performance has been
strong and consistent. In fiscal 2011, operating ratio was 88.3
percent, which is excellent when compared to the 'BBB' category
median of 97.4 percent. Net operating margin of 11.9 percent
exceeds the 'BBB' category of 9.9 percent.
Trinity Terrace has been rebuilding its cash position after
its large capital expansion project in 2006 and pay down of its
series 2002 bonds. Liquidity metrics now all well exceed 'BBB'
category medians. At Sept. 30, 2011, Trinity Terrace's
unrestricted cash and investments totaled $40.4 million, which
equated to 1,062 days cash on hand, 96.1 percnet cash to debt
and 11.5x cushion ratio all comparing favorably to their
respective 'BBB' category medians of 361.4 days, 51 percent and
5.9x.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Trinity
Terrace will continue to generate strong profitability and solid
debt service and occupancy will remain stable despite the new
competition in the service area.
Located on 4.75 acres in Ft. Worth, Texas, Trinity Terrace
is a full-service modified type-B CCRC with 254 ILUs, 20 ALUS
and 60 skilled nursing facility units. In fiscal 2011, Trinity
Terrace had $18.8 million in total operating revenue. Trinity
Terrace does not covenant to disclose annual financial
statements to EMMA.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 20, 2011);
--' Rating Guidelines for Nonprofit Continuing Care
Retirement Communities' (July 26, 2011).
