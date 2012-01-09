Jan 8 - CPPUC

* Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the City of Princeton Public Utilities Commission's (MN) $2.4 million Public Utility Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2012A. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A3 rating on the utility's outstanding Moody's rated debt, affecting $5.2 million post-sale. The utility has a total of $13.2 million in utility revenue debt outstanding.