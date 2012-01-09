Jan 8 - Sharp HealthCare

* Moody's Investors Service has assigned A2 ratings to Sharp HealthCare's Series 2012A Fixed Rate Revenue Bonds, to be issued by the ABAG Finance Authority for Nonprofit Corporations. At this time, we are also affirming the A2 long term ratings on Sharp's parity debt (summarized at the end of this report). The outlook has been revised to positive from stable.