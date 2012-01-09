BRIEF-Aves One AG carries out non-cash capital increase
* TO INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 1,557,831.00 FROM EUR 9,207,000.00 TO EUR 10,764,831.00
Jan 9 - SARTELL-sT. STEPHEN
* Moody's Investors Services has assigned an Aa3 underlying rating and a Aa2 enhanced (MSDE) rating with a negative outlook to Sartell-St. Stephen ISD 748's (MN) $9.0 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2012A. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 underlying rating on the district's previously issued general obligation debt. Post-sale, the district will have $40.8 million in outstanding general obligation debt.
* Enters into agreement to divest co's equity of 4.55 percent in Ward Holdings Ltd for 68 million dirhams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: