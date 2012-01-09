Jan 9 - SARTELL-sT. STEPHEN

* Moody's Investors Services has assigned an Aa3 underlying rating and a Aa2 enhanced (MSDE) rating with a negative outlook to Sartell-St. Stephen ISD 748's (MN) $9.0 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2012A. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 underlying rating on the district's previously issued general obligation debt. Post-sale, the district will have $40.8 million in outstanding general obligation debt.