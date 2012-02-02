(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced today that it has lowered its rating on The Bonus Bonds Trust to 'AAf' from 'AAAf' following changes made to The Bonus Bonds' Statement of Investment Policies & Objectives (SIPO) by its manager, ANZ Investment Services (New Zealand) Ltd. The SIPO has been amended to permit the manager to continue to invest in a range of low-risk securities while also maintaining its historic prize levels. Effective Feb. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's expects The Bonus Bonds Trust to be managed in a manner consistent with an 'AAf' rating in the medium-to-long term.