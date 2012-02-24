(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We consider that our assessment of Bank of Queensland's future capitalization and earnings may support a higher rating.

-- As a result, we have placed the long-term counterparty credit rating of 'BBB' on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- The rating could be raised by one notch to 'BBB+' if we view that the bank can comfortably sustain its risk-adjusted capital ratio above 10%.

-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch following further discussions with the bank to better understand its capital-management plans and a further review of the bank's earnings position

Rating Action

On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit rating on Bank of Queensland Ltd. (BOQ) on CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we have affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement follows an update of our view of BOQ's capital position. Following the update, we believe there is an increased likelihood that the bank may be able to sustain its projected risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio above 10%. If our future assessment supports the view that the RAC ratio can be sustained above 10%, we could revise the capital and earnings assessment to 'strong', from the current 'adequate' assessment. On Dec. 6, 2011, we lowered the long-term issuer rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' based on our revised bank criteria (published Nov. 9, 2011). Standard & Poor's capital and earnings assessment for BOQ continues to rely heavily on our projected view of the bank's RAC ratio, including capital-management initiatives and our expectations for the bank's earnings.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90 days after further discussions with BOQ to better understand its capital-management initiatives and a further review of the bank's earnings position. The long-term counterparty credit rating will be raised by one notch to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', if our assessment of the bank's capital-management plans, earnings, and growth prospects supports its ability to maintain its RAC ratio above 10% on a sustainable basis. The earnings assessment will importantly include a review of BOQ's asset-quality position and net interest margin experience, in what has been a subdued lending and difficult operating environment.

Ratings Score Snapshot

To From

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Watch Pos/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb

Anchor a-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Adequate (-1)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Bank of Queensland Ltd.

Certificate Of Deposit

Local Currency A-2

Bank of Queensland Ltd.

Senior Unsecured (5 issues) AAA

Commercial Paper (1 issue) A-2

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Bank of Queensland Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Watch Pos/A-2

BBB/Stable/A-2

Bank of Queensland Ltd.

Senior Unsecured (2 issues) BBB/Watch Pos BBB

Subordinated (5 issues) BBB-/Watch Pos BBB-

Preference Stock (1 issue) BB/Watch Pos BB