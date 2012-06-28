Overview
-- On June 27, 2012, Boral lowered its profit outlook for
fiscal year ending June 30, 2012 to A$100 million-A$110 million.
This follows a previous profit downgrade in April 2012.
-- The profit downgrades primarily reflect delays in major
infrastructure projects due to weather and weaker-than-expected
conditions in the Australian housing market.
-- As a result, we have revised our rating outlook on the
company to negative from stable.
-- We have affirmed the 'BBB/A-2' ratings on the company.
Rating Action
On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
its outlook to negative, from stable, on the ratings on
Australian construction material and building products
manufacturer Boral Ltd. At the same time, we have affirmed the
'BBB/A-2' ratings on the company.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows the company's announcement of a
further reduction in its expected profit for fiscal year ending
June 30, 2012. Profit guidance is now A$100 million to A$110
million, down from its A$150 million to A$175 million forecast
at Dec. 31, 2011, and A$128 million to A$153 million forecast in
April 2012. The progressive profit downgrades primarily reflect
the impact of delays in its contracted infrastructure projects
because of adverse weather; postponed property sales; and softer
housing markets. These adverse impacts have weakened Boral's
metrics at a time when recent debt-funded acquisitions and
growth capital expenditure have increased leverage.
As a result, we expect Boral's credit metrics for fiscal
2012 to be below our expectations for the 'BBB' rating. If Boral
is unable to restore its financial metrics to levels
commensurate with the rating in the next 12-18 months, we will
lower the rating to 'BBB-'.
The ratings on Australia-based Boral Ltd. reflect our
opinion that it displays a "satisfactory" business risk and
"intermediate" financial risk profiles. Supporting this view
are: Boral's leading market positions in the construction
materials and building-products sectors, low-cost structure and
robust operating efficiency, strong branding, and product
diversity. Partly offsetting these strengths are Boral's
exposure to a weak U.S. housing market, which has affected
Boral's production volumes and earnings; the cyclical Australian
construction and building sectors; and modest integration risk
associated with recent acquisitions.
In our opinion, Boral's strong position in Australia's
construction and building-products sectors is underpinned by
well-located quarry sites and efficient plants that-when
operating at capacity-exhibit a low cost of production. Although
the company has offshore operations in the U.S. and Asia, the
benefits of geographic diversity are currently mixed. The U.S.
operations continued to make a loss in the six months to Dec.
31, 2011 (negative A$31 million EBITDA compared with negative
A$27 million in the prior corresponding period). Boral continues
to rationalize its U.S. operations in the face of the slow and
bumpy recovery in residential markets. We currently anticipate a
modest uptick in housing starts and sales this year and more
robust growth in 2013. The situation in Asia is a lot more
promising with Boral Gypsum Asia (formerly Lafarge Boral Gypsum
Asia) expected to contribute EBITDA of US$108 million for
calendar year 2012.
Boral's key credit metrics for the rolling 12 months to Dec.
31, 2011 were sub-par for the rating. The company incurred
significantly higher debt because of the timing of recent
acquisitions and growth capital-expenditure projects, as well as
substantially weaker cash flows across most business segments.
Recent acquisitions in Australia include Wagners Group for A$173
million and Sunshine Coast quarries for A$81.5 million, as well
as Lafarge S.A.'s 50% interest in the Lafarge Boral Gypsum Asia
joint venture for A$530 million. On a positive note, Boral sold
its Indonesian construction business for US$135 million and its
Galong lime kiln in Australia for A$25 million in February 2012
(subject to regulatory approvals). Boral has a target of
maintaining net debt to net debt plus equity between 20% and
40%.
We expect Boral to face further challenging conditions in
the near term in Australia, and the U.S., despite early signs of
improving fundamentals in the U.S.. However, we expect the
metrics to improve over time as recent acquisitions are
integrated and underperforming plants are closed or sold. The
interim dividend for fiscal 2012 was underwritten, and Boral has
the flexibility to underwrite further dividends. The proposed
carbon tax in Australia will add about A$20 million before
recoveries to Boral's cost base in its first full year of
application, and will escalate thereafter.
Boral's prospective credit quality is dependant on its U.S.
operations returning to profitability, continued effective cost
management of its Australian operations, successful integration
of recent acquisitions, and policy initiatives to mitigate
downside pressure on key credit metrics.
Liquidity
Boral has "adequate" liquidity, which can more than cover
its needs for the foreseeable future, even if EBITDA declines.
The company has a well-spread debt-maturity profile over the
next few years. Our assessment of Boral's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including
cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or
more over the next 12-18 months.
-- Boral has no significant debt facility maturities until
2015 (A$700 million syndicated bank facility matures in February
2015 and A$500 million syndicated facility matures in November
2015).
-- Boral maintains A$500 million in undrawn committed bank
facilities.
-- Boral has solid relationships with its banks, and in our
assessment has a good standing in the credit markets.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the deterioration in Boral's
credit metrics due to weak residential and commercial real
estate market conditions in Australia, and recent acquisitions.
If Boral is unable to restore its metrics to levels commensurate
with the rating in the next 12-18 months, we will lower the
rating. A funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio of less than
25% and negative free operating cash (FOC)-to-debt would be
rating downgrade triggers. Standard & Poor's assesses Boral's
financial metrics through a normalized construction and building
cycle, and expects Boral to maintain its FFO to debt at more
than 30% and positive free operating cash flow.
We would revise the outlook to stable if the successful
integration of recent acquisitions, benefits from capital
expenditure, and restructuring underway deliver improved cash
flow protection metrics in line with our rating expectations.
Related Criteria And Research
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15,
2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Boral Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BBB
Boral Industries Inc.
Commercial Paper A-2
Boral International Holdings Inc.
Commercial Paper A-2
Boral USA
Senior Unsecured BBB
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Boral Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Stable
A-2