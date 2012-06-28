Overview

-- On June 27, 2012, Boral lowered its profit outlook for fiscal year ending June 30, 2012 to A$100 million-A$110 million. This follows a previous profit downgrade in April 2012.

-- The profit downgrades primarily reflect delays in major infrastructure projects due to weather and weaker-than-expected conditions in the Australian housing market.

-- As a result, we have revised our rating outlook on the company to negative from stable.

-- We have affirmed the 'BBB/A-2' ratings on the company.

Rating Action

On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative, from stable, on the ratings on Australian construction material and building products manufacturer Boral Ltd. At the same time, we have affirmed the 'BBB/A-2' ratings on the company.

Rationale

The outlook revision follows the company's announcement of a further reduction in its expected profit for fiscal year ending June 30, 2012. Profit guidance is now A$100 million to A$110 million, down from its A$150 million to A$175 million forecast at Dec. 31, 2011, and A$128 million to A$153 million forecast in April 2012. The progressive profit downgrades primarily reflect the impact of delays in its contracted infrastructure projects because of adverse weather; postponed property sales; and softer housing markets. These adverse impacts have weakened Boral's metrics at a time when recent debt-funded acquisitions and growth capital expenditure have increased leverage.

As a result, we expect Boral's credit metrics for fiscal 2012 to be below our expectations for the 'BBB' rating. If Boral is unable to restore its financial metrics to levels commensurate with the rating in the next 12-18 months, we will lower the rating to 'BBB-'.

The ratings on Australia-based Boral Ltd. reflect our opinion that it displays a "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk profiles. Supporting this view are: Boral's leading market positions in the construction materials and building-products sectors, low-cost structure and robust operating efficiency, strong branding, and product diversity. Partly offsetting these strengths are Boral's exposure to a weak U.S. housing market, which has affected Boral's production volumes and earnings; the cyclical Australian construction and building sectors; and modest integration risk associated with recent acquisitions.

In our opinion, Boral's strong position in Australia's construction and building-products sectors is underpinned by well-located quarry sites and efficient plants that-when operating at capacity-exhibit a low cost of production. Although the company has offshore operations in the U.S. and Asia, the benefits of geographic diversity are currently mixed. The U.S. operations continued to make a loss in the six months to Dec. 31, 2011 (negative A$31 million EBITDA compared with negative A$27 million in the prior corresponding period). Boral continues to rationalize its U.S. operations in the face of the slow and bumpy recovery in residential markets. We currently anticipate a modest uptick in housing starts and sales this year and more robust growth in 2013. The situation in Asia is a lot more promising with Boral Gypsum Asia (formerly Lafarge Boral Gypsum Asia) expected to contribute EBITDA of US$108 million for calendar year 2012.

Boral's key credit metrics for the rolling 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011 were sub-par for the rating. The company incurred significantly higher debt because of the timing of recent acquisitions and growth capital-expenditure projects, as well as substantially weaker cash flows across most business segments. Recent acquisitions in Australia include Wagners Group for A$173 million and Sunshine Coast quarries for A$81.5 million, as well as Lafarge S.A.'s 50% interest in the Lafarge Boral Gypsum Asia joint venture for A$530 million. On a positive note, Boral sold its Indonesian construction business for US$135 million and its Galong lime kiln in Australia for A$25 million in February 2012 (subject to regulatory approvals). Boral has a target of maintaining net debt to net debt plus equity between 20% and 40%.

We expect Boral to face further challenging conditions in the near term in Australia, and the U.S., despite early signs of improving fundamentals in the U.S.. However, we expect the metrics to improve over time as recent acquisitions are integrated and underperforming plants are closed or sold. The interim dividend for fiscal 2012 was underwritten, and Boral has the flexibility to underwrite further dividends. The proposed carbon tax in Australia will add about A$20 million before recoveries to Boral's cost base in its first full year of application, and will escalate thereafter.

Boral's prospective credit quality is dependant on its U.S. operations returning to profitability, continued effective cost management of its Australian operations, successful integration of recent acquisitions, and policy initiatives to mitigate downside pressure on key credit metrics.

Liquidity

Boral has "adequate" liquidity, which can more than cover its needs for the foreseeable future, even if EBITDA declines. The company has a well-spread debt-maturity profile over the next few years. Our assessment of Boral's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months.

-- Boral has no significant debt facility maturities until 2015 (A$700 million syndicated bank facility matures in February 2015 and A$500 million syndicated facility matures in November 2015).

-- Boral maintains A$500 million in undrawn committed bank facilities.

-- Boral has solid relationships with its banks, and in our assessment has a good standing in the credit markets.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the deterioration in Boral's credit metrics due to weak residential and commercial real estate market conditions in Australia, and recent acquisitions. If Boral is unable to restore its metrics to levels commensurate with the rating in the next 12-18 months, we will lower the rating. A funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio of less than 25% and negative free operating cash (FOC)-to-debt would be rating downgrade triggers. Standard & Poor's assesses Boral's financial metrics through a normalized construction and building cycle, and expects Boral to maintain its FFO to debt at more than 30% and positive free operating cash flow.

We would revise the outlook to stable if the successful integration of recent acquisitions, benefits from capital expenditure, and restructuring underway deliver improved cash flow protection metrics in line with our rating expectations.

Related Criteria And Research

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Boral Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB

Boral Industries Inc.

Commercial Paper A-2

Boral International Holdings Inc.

Commercial Paper A-2

Boral USA

Senior Unsecured BBB

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Boral Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Stable A-2