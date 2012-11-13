NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B' issue-level and '3' recovery ratings on Kennesaw, Ga.-based Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services' $75 million revolving credit facility and $775 million first-lien term loan (compared with the proposed $700 million) remain unchanged as the company finalized its capital structure and refinanced previously outstanding debt. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery. Brand is the borrower of the first-lien $75 million revolver and first-lien $625 million term loan (composed of a $423.4 million tranche due in 2018 and a $201.6 million tranche due in 2016), and its Canadian subsidiary (Aluma Systems Inc.) is a borrower under a $150 million first-lien term loan (composed of a $101.6 million tranche due 2018 and $48.4 million due 2016).

Our 'CCC+' issue-level and '6' recovery ratings on Brand's $300 million second-lien term loan (compared with the proposed $325 million) also remain unchanged. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. At the same time, we withdrew our 'BB-' issue rating and '1' recovery rating (very high recovery of 90%-100%) on Brand's prior fully funded $50 million first-lien letter-of-credit facility. This facility has been replaced with a bilateral $50 million letter of credit facility that we do not rate. Our 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Brand also remain unchanged. The ratings on Brand reflect our view of the company's "highly leveraged" financial profile that stems from its high leverage and modest cash flow generation prospects over the next two years. The "weak" business risk assessment reflects its exposure to volatile end markets and competitive pricing.

Our stable outlook reflects Brand's financial flexibility given that it has extended the maturity on all its existing debt. Also, over the next 12 months we expect Brand to sustain improvements in EBITDA margins on slow demand recovery in its end markets, given its recent ability to mitigate pricing pressures. Leverage should improve toward 6x over the next 12 months, assuming industry activity picks up to historical levels, which is likely because customers can only generally delay maintenance work temporarily. We expect some gradual improvement, although cash flow and leverage metrics will likely remain at the lower end of our expectations. For the rating, we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 6x or less and free operating cash flow to total debt in the low single digits in the next two years.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Remain Unchanged

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services

Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--

$75 mil rev credit fac B

Recovery Rating 3

$423.4 million term loan due in 2018 B

Recovery Rating 3

$201.6 million term loan due in 2016 B

Recovery Rating 3

$300 mil second-lien term loan CCC+

Recovery Rating 6

Aluma Systems Inc.

$101.6 million first-lien term loan due 2018 B

Recovery Rating 3

$48.4 million first-lien term loan due 2016 B

Recovery Rating 3

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services

Senior secured first lien NR B

Recovery Rating NR 4

Senior secured first-lien LOC fac NR BB-

Recovery Rating NR 1

Senior secured second lien NR CCC+

Recovery Rating NR 6