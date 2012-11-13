NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 13, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B' issue-level and
'3' recovery ratings on Kennesaw, Ga.-based Brand Energy &
Infrastructure Services' $75 million revolving credit facility
and $775 million first-lien term loan (compared with the
proposed $700 million) remain unchanged as the company finalized
its capital structure and refinanced previously outstanding
debt. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery. Brand is the borrower of the
first-lien $75 million revolver and first-lien $625 million term
loan (composed of a $423.4 million tranche due in 2018 and a
$201.6 million tranche due in 2016), and its Canadian subsidiary
(Aluma Systems Inc.) is a borrower under a $150 million
first-lien term loan (composed of a $101.6 million tranche due
2018 and $48.4 million due 2016).
Our 'CCC+' issue-level and '6' recovery ratings on Brand's
$300 million second-lien term loan (compared with the proposed
$325 million) also remain unchanged. The '6' recovery rating
indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the
event of payment default. At the same time, we withdrew our
'BB-' issue rating and '1' recovery rating (very high recovery
of 90%-100%) on Brand's prior fully funded $50 million
first-lien letter-of-credit facility. This facility has been
replaced with a bilateral $50 million letter of credit facility
that we do not rate. Our 'B' corporate credit rating and stable
outlook on Brand also remain unchanged. The ratings on Brand
reflect our view of the company's "highly leveraged" financial
profile that stems from its high leverage and modest cash flow
generation prospects over the next two years. The "weak"
business risk assessment reflects its exposure to volatile end
markets and competitive pricing.
Our stable outlook reflects Brand's financial flexibility
given that it has extended the maturity on all its existing
debt. Also, over the next 12 months we expect Brand to sustain
improvements in EBITDA margins on slow demand recovery in its
end markets, given its recent ability to mitigate pricing
pressures. Leverage should improve toward 6x over the next 12
months, assuming industry activity picks up to historical
levels, which is likely because customers can only generally
delay maintenance work temporarily. We expect some gradual
improvement, although cash flow and leverage metrics will likely
remain at the lower end of our expectations. For the rating, we
expect adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 6x or less and free
operating cash flow to total debt in the low single digits in
the next two years.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services' $325 Million Term
Loan Rated 'CCC+' (Recovery: '6'), Oct. 11, 2012
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Remain Unchanged
Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
$75 mil rev credit fac B
Recovery Rating 3
$423.4 million term loan due in 2018 B
Recovery Rating 3
$201.6 million term loan due in 2016 B
Recovery Rating 3
$300 mil second-lien term loan CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
Aluma Systems Inc.
$101.6 million first-lien term loan due 2018 B
Recovery Rating 3
$48.4 million first-lien term loan due 2016 B
Recovery Rating 3
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services
Senior secured first lien NR B
Recovery Rating NR 4
Senior secured first-lien LOC fac NR BB-
Recovery Rating NR 1
Senior secured second lien NR CCC+
Recovery Rating NR 6