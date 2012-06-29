June 29 Moody's concludes review of four Diversified Payment Right programs sponsored by Brazilian banks.

Moody's Investors Service concluded today the review of twelve notes issued by four separate Diversified Payment Rights programs (DPRs) sponsored by four Brazilian banking groups. The ratings had been placed on review for possible downgrade on March 1, 2012. Moody's downgraded ratings of ten notes and affirmed ratings of two notes.