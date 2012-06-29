UPDATE 4-U.S. sues Los Angeles over inadequate housing for disabled
* Los Angeles faults U.S. intervention as "abuse of power" (Adds comment from whistleblower's lawyer)
June 29 Moody's concludes review of four Diversified Payment Right programs sponsored by Brazilian banks.
Moody's Investors Service concluded today the review of twelve notes issued by four separate Diversified Payment Rights programs (DPRs) sponsored by four Brazilian banking groups. The ratings had been placed on review for possible downgrade on March 1, 2012. Moody's downgraded ratings of ten notes and affirmed ratings of two notes.
* Los Angeles faults U.S. intervention as "abuse of power" (Adds comment from whistleblower's lawyer)
NEW YORK, June 7 Loomis Sayles Vice Chairman Dan Fuss said his popular Loomis Sayles Bond Fund, which has outperformed 92 percent of its peer category over the last 15 years, has amassed one of its highest exposures to short-term reserves, which include U.S. Treasuries and Canadian government bonds, as the rate-hiking cycle continues.