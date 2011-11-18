(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 17, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference call on
Friday, Nov. 18, 2011, at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time
to discuss the revision of Brazil's sovereign foreign currency
rating to 'BBB'. Standard & Poor's analysts will review the
rationale behind the rating change, the outlook on the rating,
and the expected effect of the rating change on Brazilian
corporates and banks. The speakers for the call from the
Standard & Poor's Sovereign Ratings Team include Joydeep
Mukherji, Sebastian Briozzo, and Milena Zaniboni.
After the prepared remarks, the speakers and additional
team members will be available to answer your questions.
Please note that Standard & Poor's offers all of its
broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on
a complimentary basis.
The call will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. Please call at
least 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to
complete the pre-call registration process.
Live Dial-in Numbers:
-- U.S./Canada/All Others Toll: 1-210-795-1098
-- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-866-803-2143
-- Argentina Toll Free: 0800-777-0476
-- Brazil Toll Free: 0800-8911992
-- Brazil Toll: 55-11-3958-0766
-- Mexico City Toll Free: 001-866-888-0267
-- Mexico City Toll: 52-55-5062-9164
-- Conference ID#: 9845718
-- Passcode: SANDP
Replays: Recorded replays of the call are made available
about an hour after the call concludes and are available until
Friday, Nov. 25, 2011.
Replay numbers:
-- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-866-490-5837
-- U.S./Canada/All Others: 1-203-369-1713
Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in
"listen-only" mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for
listeners with the Real Player(tm) software, sound card, and
speakers. The Streaming Audio playback is available until
Friday, Dec. 16, 2011.
If you have any questions about the conference call, please
e-mail: eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com. Please send any
address corrections via e-mail to
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.