June 29 Moody's concludes review of three subordinated notes issued by two Brazilian banks

Moody's Investors Service concluded the review of three subordinated notes issued by two Brazilian banking groups, Banco Bradesco S.A. and Banco do Brasil S.A., acting through their Grand Cayman branches. Moody's had placed the ratings on review for possible downgrade on March 20, 2012. Three notes are downgraded