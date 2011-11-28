(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk's (BRI) Long-term Foreign-Currency at 'BB+' with a Positive Outlook, Short-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B', National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)' with a Stable Outlook, Individual Rating at 'C/D', Viability Rating at 'bb+', Support Rating at '3' and Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'. The agency has also affirmed BRI's five-year rupiah subordinated bond issued in 2009 at 'AA(idn)' which, under Fitch's hybrid security rating criteria, is two notches below the National Long-Term Rating to reflect the issue's cumulative coupon deferral features.

These affirmations reflect BRI's improved and consistently strong underlying profitability, its status as Indonesia's second-largest bank with a largely unchallenged position as a leading micro-lender, its satisfactory asset quality and adequate capital. BRI's strong underlying profitability and high provision cover, against a backdrop of favourable economic conditions, help to somewhat mitigate the pressure on asset quality, funding and capital arising from its strong loan growth, and in the event economic conditions become more challenging. Rapid loan growth which may affect the bank's capital position and/or asset quality, such that impairment risk on capital increases, may exert pressure on the bank's Viability rating, while BRI's IDR will remain unchanged as it is supported by the at 'BB+' Support Rating Floor.

The Outlook on BRI's Long-Term IDR is Positive, and in line with Indonesia's sovereign rating. A sovereign rating upgrade could lead to a similar change for the bank, given its significant government ownership and systemic importance (11.6% of total system assets at end-September 2011).

BRI's asset quality remained satisfactory. Its NPLs to gross loans ratio improved to 3.3% at end-Q311 (Q310: 4.3%), supported by benign economic conditions and improved corporate loan quality. Fitch notes that NPLs tend to decline towards the end of the year (2010: 2.8%; Q 310: 4.3%) as BRI mostly writes off NPLs in Q4. The NPL ratio in BRI's core micro and consumer loans remained low, at less than 2% in 9M11. Provision cover remained high at 192%, and above its peers' average, in order to pre-empt possible contingencies from the bank's larger exposure to natural disasters as a result of sprawling rural network.

BRI's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and Total CAR improved to 13.3% and 14.9% at end-September 2011, respectively, (2010: 12% and 13.8%, respectively) as strong retained earnings, from its above-average profitability and lower dividend rate, offset the capital reduction from Basel II operational risk implementation and loan growth. The bank's profitability remained strong with ROA of 3.4% at end-Q311, which is among the highest in the industry. Fitch notes that BRI is making efforts to lower dividend payouts and to increase lower-risk-weighted assets to maintain total CAR at a minimum of 12% in the medium-term. Lower loan growth also contributed to BRI's CAR improvement.

Established in 1895, BRI is Indonesia's oldest bank and has the widest domestic distribution network.