(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has today affirmed PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk's
(BRI) Long-term Foreign-Currency at 'BB+' with a Positive
Outlook, Short-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B', National
Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)' with a Stable Outlook, Individual
Rating at 'C/D', Viability Rating at 'bb+', Support Rating at
'3' and Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'. The agency has also
affirmed BRI's five-year rupiah subordinated bond issued in 2009
at 'AA(idn)' which, under Fitch's hybrid security rating
criteria, is two notches below the National Long-Term Rating to
reflect the issue's cumulative coupon deferral features.
These affirmations reflect BRI's improved and consistently
strong underlying profitability, its status as Indonesia's
second-largest bank with a largely unchallenged position as a
leading micro-lender, its satisfactory asset quality and
adequate capital. BRI's strong underlying profitability and high
provision cover, against a backdrop of favourable economic
conditions, help to somewhat mitigate the pressure on asset
quality, funding and capital arising from its strong loan
growth, and in the event economic conditions become more
challenging. Rapid loan growth which may affect the bank's
capital position and/or asset quality, such that impairment risk
on capital increases, may exert pressure on the bank's Viability
rating, while BRI's IDR will remain unchanged as it is supported
by the at 'BB+' Support Rating Floor.
The Outlook on BRI's Long-Term IDR is Positive, and in line
with Indonesia's sovereign rating. A sovereign rating upgrade
could lead to a similar change for the bank, given its
significant government ownership and systemic importance (11.6%
of total system assets at end-September 2011).
BRI's asset quality remained satisfactory. Its NPLs to gross
loans ratio improved to 3.3% at end-Q311 (Q310: 4.3%), supported
by benign economic conditions and improved corporate loan
quality. Fitch notes that NPLs tend to decline towards the end
of the year (2010: 2.8%; Q 310: 4.3%) as BRI mostly writes off
NPLs in Q4. The NPL ratio in BRI's core micro and consumer loans
remained low, at less than 2% in 9M11. Provision cover remained
high at 192%, and above its peers' average, in order to pre-empt
possible contingencies from the bank's larger exposure to
natural disasters as a result of sprawling rural network.
BRI's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and Total CAR
improved to 13.3% and 14.9% at end-September 2011, respectively,
(2010: 12% and 13.8%, respectively) as strong retained earnings,
from its above-average profitability and lower dividend rate,
offset the capital reduction from Basel II operational risk
implementation and loan growth. The bank's profitability
remained strong with ROA of 3.4% at end-Q311, which is among the
highest in the industry. Fitch notes that BRI is making efforts
to lower dividend payouts and to increase lower-risk-weighted
assets to maintain total CAR at a minimum of 12% in the
medium-term. Lower loan growth also contributed to BRI's CAR
improvement.
Established in 1895, BRI is Indonesia's oldest bank and has
the widest domestic distribution network.