(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) July 25, 2012--Banks in the
world's largest developing economies of Brazil, Russia, India,
and China (BRIC) could come under pressure over the next 12-24
months. But Standard and Poor's Ratings Services expects the
BRIC banks' ties with the government to underpin their credit
profiles. That's according to a report, titled "Government
Support Should Enable BRIC Banks To Ward Off Economic
Headwinds," that the ratings agency published today.
The report says that a slowdown in growth in China, Brazil,
and particularly India could weaken the asset quality and
earnings of banks in these countries. The situation in Russia is
somewhat different. Russia's banking industry is likely to
continue its recovery from a severe recession in 2008-2009 for
at least the next two years. Nevertheless, Standard & Poor's
rating outlook on the large banks in Brazil, Russia, and China
is stable, reflecting its expectation that these countries will
maintain their good economic resilience to a global slowdown and
that their banking sectors will experience only a moderate
deterioration in asset quality and earnings. The negative
outlook on the banks in India (BBB-/Negative/A-3) reflects the
negative outlook on the sovereign rating.
"State ownership and control of a significant part of the
banking industry in BRIC countries is a critical rating factor,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Geeta Chugh. "Such a link
is integral to the economic model of these countries. We expect
governments to step in to avoid any abrupt and unexpected
deterioration in local banks' financial condition. Government
ownership and economic development policies link the credit
ratings on the largest BRIC banks to government
creditworthiness."
"We believe the asset quality of Indian banks is likely to
deteriorate due to the moderation in economic activity, high
inflation, high interest rates, and rupee depreciation," said
Ms. Chugh. "Small and midsize companies are particularly
vulnerable. Stress is also mounting on some highly leveraged
large companies."
In China and Russia, banks' ties with the government mean
that the ratings on the largest banks are higher than their
stand-alone credit profiles. State finances in both countries
are strong, and consequently strengthen government capacity and
inclination to support the banks, particularly in China.
"Among BRIC banking systems, the Brazilian banking sector is
the least risky overall as reflected in our Banking Industry
Country Risk assessments," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Sergio Garibian. "But even though we expect Brazilian banks'
asset quality to erode further in the second half of 2012, we
expect the erosion to be moderate given the low unemployment in
the country."
"The 2008-2009 recession in Russia put an end to a long
cycle of rapid credit expansion in the country," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Pierre Gautier. "It resulted in high
credit losses and loan restructuring, a reduction of
cross-border debt, and active government support to banks and
industrial companies. Growth rebounded robustly in 2011, when
systemwide loans expanded 27%. We expect credit to expand about
15% in 2012 and 2013."
According to the report, whereas asset quality in Brazil,
China, and India is weakening, problem assets in Russia are
declining from the peak of the recession despite credit risk in
Russia remaining very high. The earnings of banks in China and
Brazil could decline in 2012, but remain satisfactory. Returns
in India and Russia in 2012 are likely to be at levels similar
to 2011.