Overview
-- Shanghai-based food conglomerate BFG has a diversified
business portfolio, strong market positions, weak profitability,
and an aggressive capital structure, in our view.
-- We believe there is a "moderately high" likelihood of
extraordinary support from the Shanghai municipal government to
BFG in the event of financial distress.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit
rating and 'cnA-' Greater China regional scale rating to BFG.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BFG will
maintain the diversity in its business portfolio, improve its
margins, and maintain its liquidity position.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating to Bright
Food (Group) Co. Ltd. (BFG), a Shanghai-based food conglomerate.
The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'cnA-'
long-term Greater China regional scale rating to the company.
Rationale
The rating on BFG reflects the company's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) of 'bb+' and our expectation of a "moderately
high" likelihood that Shanghai's municipal government will
provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to the
company in the event of financial distress. The SACP reflects
the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and its
"significant" financial risk profile, as our criteria define
these terms.
BFG's business risk profile primarily reflects the company's
diversified businesses and its higher exposure to the more
stable and non-cyclical consumer staples segment. BFG's strong
market position in several business segments and numerous
well-established food and food-related brands underpin its
business risk profile. Higher diversity enables BFG to absorb
volatility in any single segment. For example, dairy constitutes
only 15% of the group's revenue and less than 10% of its
operating income. Such a small exposure mitigates the potential
negative effects on BFG's performance of rising food safety
concerns about China's dairy products.
We view BFG's profitability as weak for its core
food-related businesses due to a highly fragmented and
competitive operating environment. Furthermore, the company's
social responsibility to provide an affordable and stable supply
of food to Shanghai limits its pricing power. Nevertheless, BFG
benefits from the Chinese government's supportive agricultural
policy, good access to lower-cost land, and its large scale of
operations due to support from the Shanghai government.
The company is exposed to the risk of geographic
concentration in Shanghai, particularly for its agricultural
business, which is sensitive to weather. BFG's large national
sales and distribution channels and overseas expansion somewhat
temper this risk.
In our opinion, BFG has been pursuing an aggressive growth
strategy through acquisitions, which exposes it to high
execution risks. We believe the company's management has been
able to cherry pick acquisition targets in the past to boost
profitability or expand revenues. This has partially offset
integration risks, particularly from a recent acquisition of
Weetabix Food Co. (not rated). However, such debt-funded
acquisitions have weighed on BFG's capital structure. We do not
expect the company's capital structure to improve materially in
the next 12 months due to its weak profitability. BFG's
debt-to-EBITDA ratio increased to 5.5x in 2011, from less than
5x in 2010, after it acquired Manassen Food Australia (not
rated).
BFG's financial risk profile primarily reflects our
expectation of the company's high financial leverage and weak
cash flows counterbalanced by its superior access to the
domestic capital market due to its close relationship with the
Shanghai government. In our base-case scenario, we forecast
BFG's debt-to-EBITDA ratio to stay above 5.5x by the end of
2012, after factoring in the Weetabix acquisition. The ratio
could improve to less than 5.0x in 2013 in the absence of
further significant debt-funded acquisitions. We also expect the
company's sales to grow at a rate higher than China's GDP. We
estimate BFG's EBITDA margin at more than 9.0% over the next two
years, compared with 8.0% in 2011 primarily because we expect
the company's management to execute a well-managed integration
of its recent acquisitions. However, in 2012, the improvement in
funds from operations (FFO) will be offset by the increase in
debt, resulting in a ratio of FFO to debt of about 16%-17%,
compared with 17.6% in 2011. The ratio will also be weaker than
our guideline ratio of 20%-30% for a company with a significant
financial risk profile.
Based on our government-related entity criteria, our
assessment of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary
government support is based on the following BFG
characteristics:
-- "Very strong" link with the government. The State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Shanghai
municipal government effectively fully owns BFG. We expect the
ownership structure to remain stable. In our view, the
government is able to exert a very strong influence on BFG's
strategy through the appointment of board members and periodic
reviews of the company's strategies and operating performance.
There are also records of ongoing and extraordinary support.
-- A "limited importance" role to the government. BFG is one
of the municipality's largest state-owned enterprises, ranked at
no. 6 in terms of total revenues or net profit in 2011. It also
helps to maintain food quality and safety in Shanghai. However,
most of the segments BFG operates in are highly competitive and
fragmented, with many private sector participants.
We assess the credit profile of the Shanghai municipal
government to be stronger than BFG's SACP. Our view reflects
Shanghai's strong liquidity position and healthy fiscal
performance that benefits from the city's strong economic growth
and diversified economic base, as well as the high likelihood of
extraordinary support from the central government of China
(AA-/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+). Shanghai's heavy debt burden
and lack of fiscal transparency partly offset these strengths.
Liquidity
We assess BFG's liquidity profile as "adequate," as defined
under our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity
to cover uses by more than 1.2x in 2012. Our liquidity
assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:
-- BFG's liquidity sources include cash and cash equivalents
of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 14.93 billion as of June 30, 2012, FFO
of about RMB7 billion, and the syndicated loans the company
secured for the Weetabix acquisition.
-- As of June 30, 2012, the company has RMB29.1 billion in
unused uncommitted banking facilities with domestic banks. It
has a sound relationship with these banks and should be able to
draw down part of these facilities to repay short-term
borrowings, if needed.
-- Liquidity uses for the year include payments of more than
RMB10 billion related to the Weetabix acquisition, working
capital needs of RMB2.6 billion, and modest capital expenditure.
-- Liquidity uses also include short-term debt repayment of
RMB24 billion, which we expect BFG will continue to refinance by
new short-term domestic bonds or medium-term note programs.
-- We expect BFG's net liquidity sources to remain positive
even if EBITDA declines by more than 15%.
-- By the end of 2012, BFG could pierce the covenant ceiling
set in its offshore acquisition financing for Manassen of about
RMB2.3 billion, if it completes the Weetabix transaction this
year. However, we believe the company can obtain a waiver for
the covenant.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BFG's
margins will stabilize and improve over the next 12 months and
that the company will maintain its diversified operations and
high exposure to less-cyclical consumer staples. We also expect
the company to continue its balanced expansion and maintain its
leading market positions.
We could raise the rating if BFG: (1) sustainably improves
its profit margin; (2) maintains good cash flows and liquidity;
and (3) keeps financial discipline while pursuing acquisitions.
An upgrade trigger could be a ratio of total debt to EBITDA of
less than 4.5x or an FFO-to-debt ratio of more than 20% on a
sustained basis. In a less-likely scenario, we could also
upgrade the company if we raise our credit assessment of the
Shanghai municipal government due to better transparency, or if
government support for BFG is stronger than we currently assess
based on an increase in the company's importance to the
government.
We could lower the rating if the improvements in BFG's sales
and margins are weaker than we expected or the company
undertakes debt-funded acquisitions that are more aggressive
than anticipated. A downgrade trigger could be the ratio of
total debt to EBITDA approaching 6.0x or the FFO-to-debt ratio
falling to and remaining at less than 15%. We could also lower
the rating on BFG if the creditworthiness of the Shanghai
municipal government deteriorates or the level of extraordinary
support from the government is weaker than we currently assess.
We view both these scenarios as remote.
Ratings List
New Rating
Bright Food (Group) Co. Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--
Greater China Regional Scale cnA-/--/--