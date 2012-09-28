(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Shanghai-based food conglomerate BFG has a diversified business portfolio, strong market positions, weak profitability, and an aggressive capital structure, in our view.

-- We believe there is a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the Shanghai municipal government to BFG in the event of financial distress.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating and 'cnA-' Greater China regional scale rating to BFG.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BFG will maintain the diversity in its business portfolio, improve its margins, and maintain its liquidity position.

Rating Action

On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating to Bright Food (Group) Co. Ltd. (BFG), a Shanghai-based food conglomerate. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'cnA-' long-term Greater China regional scale rating to the company.

Rationale

The rating on BFG reflects the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb+' and our expectation of a "moderately high" likelihood that Shanghai's municipal government will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress. The SACP reflects the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and its "significant" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

BFG's business risk profile primarily reflects the company's diversified businesses and its higher exposure to the more stable and non-cyclical consumer staples segment. BFG's strong market position in several business segments and numerous well-established food and food-related brands underpin its business risk profile. Higher diversity enables BFG to absorb volatility in any single segment. For example, dairy constitutes only 15% of the group's revenue and less than 10% of its operating income. Such a small exposure mitigates the potential negative effects on BFG's performance of rising food safety concerns about China's dairy products.

We view BFG's profitability as weak for its core food-related businesses due to a highly fragmented and competitive operating environment. Furthermore, the company's social responsibility to provide an affordable and stable supply of food to Shanghai limits its pricing power. Nevertheless, BFG benefits from the Chinese government's supportive agricultural policy, good access to lower-cost land, and its large scale of operations due to support from the Shanghai government.

The company is exposed to the risk of geographic concentration in Shanghai, particularly for its agricultural business, which is sensitive to weather. BFG's large national sales and distribution channels and overseas expansion somewhat temper this risk.

In our opinion, BFG has been pursuing an aggressive growth strategy through acquisitions, which exposes it to high execution risks. We believe the company's management has been able to cherry pick acquisition targets in the past to boost profitability or expand revenues. This has partially offset integration risks, particularly from a recent acquisition of Weetabix Food Co. (not rated). However, such debt-funded acquisitions have weighed on BFG's capital structure. We do not expect the company's capital structure to improve materially in the next 12 months due to its weak profitability. BFG's debt-to-EBITDA ratio increased to 5.5x in 2011, from less than 5x in 2010, after it acquired Manassen Food Australia (not rated).

BFG's financial risk profile primarily reflects our expectation of the company's high financial leverage and weak cash flows counterbalanced by its superior access to the domestic capital market due to its close relationship with the Shanghai government. In our base-case scenario, we forecast BFG's debt-to-EBITDA ratio to stay above 5.5x by the end of 2012, after factoring in the Weetabix acquisition. The ratio could improve to less than 5.0x in 2013 in the absence of further significant debt-funded acquisitions. We also expect the company's sales to grow at a rate higher than China's GDP. We estimate BFG's EBITDA margin at more than 9.0% over the next two years, compared with 8.0% in 2011 primarily because we expect the company's management to execute a well-managed integration of its recent acquisitions. However, in 2012, the improvement in funds from operations (FFO) will be offset by the increase in debt, resulting in a ratio of FFO to debt of about 16%-17%, compared with 17.6% in 2011. The ratio will also be weaker than our guideline ratio of 20%-30% for a company with a significant financial risk profile.

Based on our government-related entity criteria, our assessment of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on the following BFG characteristics:

-- "Very strong" link with the government. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Shanghai municipal government effectively fully owns BFG. We expect the ownership structure to remain stable. In our view, the government is able to exert a very strong influence on BFG's strategy through the appointment of board members and periodic reviews of the company's strategies and operating performance. There are also records of ongoing and extraordinary support.

-- A "limited importance" role to the government. BFG is one of the municipality's largest state-owned enterprises, ranked at no. 6 in terms of total revenues or net profit in 2011. It also helps to maintain food quality and safety in Shanghai. However, most of the segments BFG operates in are highly competitive and fragmented, with many private sector participants.

We assess the credit profile of the Shanghai municipal government to be stronger than BFG's SACP. Our view reflects Shanghai's strong liquidity position and healthy fiscal performance that benefits from the city's strong economic growth and diversified economic base, as well as the high likelihood of extraordinary support from the central government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+). Shanghai's heavy debt burden and lack of fiscal transparency partly offset these strengths.

Liquidity

We assess BFG's liquidity profile as "adequate," as defined under our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to cover uses by more than 1.2x in 2012. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- BFG's liquidity sources include cash and cash equivalents of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 14.93 billion as of June 30, 2012, FFO of about RMB7 billion, and the syndicated loans the company secured for the Weetabix acquisition.

-- As of June 30, 2012, the company has RMB29.1 billion in unused uncommitted banking facilities with domestic banks. It has a sound relationship with these banks and should be able to draw down part of these facilities to repay short-term borrowings, if needed.

-- Liquidity uses for the year include payments of more than RMB10 billion related to the Weetabix acquisition, working capital needs of RMB2.6 billion, and modest capital expenditure.

-- Liquidity uses also include short-term debt repayment of RMB24 billion, which we expect BFG will continue to refinance by new short-term domestic bonds or medium-term note programs.

-- We expect BFG's net liquidity sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines by more than 15%.

-- By the end of 2012, BFG could pierce the covenant ceiling set in its offshore acquisition financing for Manassen of about RMB2.3 billion, if it completes the Weetabix transaction this year. However, we believe the company can obtain a waiver for the covenant.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BFG's margins will stabilize and improve over the next 12 months and that the company will maintain its diversified operations and high exposure to less-cyclical consumer staples. We also expect the company to continue its balanced expansion and maintain its leading market positions.

We could raise the rating if BFG: (1) sustainably improves its profit margin; (2) maintains good cash flows and liquidity; and (3) keeps financial discipline while pursuing acquisitions. An upgrade trigger could be a ratio of total debt to EBITDA of less than 4.5x or an FFO-to-debt ratio of more than 20% on a sustained basis. In a less-likely scenario, we could also upgrade the company if we raise our credit assessment of the Shanghai municipal government due to better transparency, or if government support for BFG is stronger than we currently assess based on an increase in the company's importance to the government.

We could lower the rating if the improvements in BFG's sales and margins are weaker than we expected or the company undertakes debt-funded acquisitions that are more aggressive than anticipated. A downgrade trigger could be the ratio of total debt to EBITDA approaching 6.0x or the FFO-to-debt ratio falling to and remaining at less than 15%. We could also lower the rating on BFG if the creditworthiness of the Shanghai municipal government deteriorates or the level of extraordinary support from the government is weaker than we currently assess. We view both these scenarios as remote.

Ratings List

New Rating

Bright Food (Group) Co. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnA-/--/--