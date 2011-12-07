(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has corrected its rating on Brisbane Airport Corp. Pty Ltd.'s (BAC; BBB/Stable/--) A$300 million floating-rate notes maturing Dec. 17, 2017 (ISIN: AU3FN0004495) to AA-/Stable from AA+/Watch Neg. The rating on the notes is equalized to the rating on Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AA-/Stable/--), which has insured the scheduled note payments. Because of an administrative error, the rating on the BAC notes was not lowered on Nov. 30, 2011, when we downgraded Assured to 'AA-' from 'AA+', and removed the issuer credit rating from CreditWatch with negative implications.