Rating Action On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services withdrew its unsolicited 'B-' corporate credit rating
on Merrimarck, N.H.-based Brookstone Inc. due to lack of market
interest. At the same time, we withdrew our unsolicited 'CCC+'
issue-level and '5' recovery ratings on Brookstone Co. Inc.'s
$125.6 million 13% second-lien notes due Oct. 15, 2014. The
notes are guaranteed by Brookstone. Ratings List Ratings
Withdrawn To From Brookstone Co. Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Corporate Credit Rating NR/-- B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured NR
CCC+ Recovery Rating NR 5