BRIEF-Georgia Power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
March 28 Moody's assigns A1 rating to City of Bryan Electric's (TX) Electric System Revenue refunding and improvement bonds series 2012; outlook is negative
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
* Consolidated Energy Finance S.A. announces early tender results for its senior floating rate notes due 2019 and 6.75 pct senior notes due 2019 and early settlement of tender offer Source text for Eikon: