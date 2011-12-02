UPDATE 3-EU to tighten grip on euro clearing after Brexit
* Britain says market access part of Brexit talks (Adds UK finance ministry, EU lawmaker)
Dec 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered the ratings on the CPI-indexed annuity bonds issued by BSF Bonds No. 1 Ltd. and BSF Bonds No. 2 Ltd. (see list).
These rating actions follow the lowering of the issuer credit rating on Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM) on Nov. 30, 2011 to 'AA-' from 'AA+' (see research update published on Nov. 30, 2011, titled "Assured Guaranty Ltd. And Operating Companies Downgraded; Outlook Stable").
The ratings on the notes issued by BSF Bonds No. 1 Ltd. and BSF Bonds No. 2 Ltd. are dependant on the rating on AGM, because AGM provides a financial guarantee that unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the principal and interest payments on the notes.
Ratings Lowered
Name Rating To Rating From
BSF Bonds No. 1 Ltd. AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)
BSF Bonds No. 2 Ltd. AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
* Britain says market access part of Brexit talks (Adds UK finance ministry, EU lawmaker)
OSLO, June 13 London-listed oil company Faroe Petroleum said on Tuesday a recent appraisal well confirmed its Brasse discovery off Norway to be commercial.