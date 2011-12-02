Dec 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered the ratings on the CPI-indexed annuity bonds issued by BSF Bonds No. 1 Ltd. and BSF Bonds No. 2 Ltd. (see list).

These rating actions follow the lowering of the issuer credit rating on Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM) on Nov. 30, 2011 to 'AA-' from 'AA+' (see research update published on Nov. 30, 2011, titled "Assured Guaranty Ltd. And Operating Companies Downgraded; Outlook Stable").

The ratings on the notes issued by BSF Bonds No. 1 Ltd. and BSF Bonds No. 2 Ltd. are dependant on the rating on AGM, because AGM provides a financial guarantee that unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the principal and interest payments on the notes.

Ratings Lowered

Name Rating To Rating From

BSF Bonds No. 1 Ltd. AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)

BSF Bonds No. 2 Ltd. AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)

