(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Debt at Indonesia-based thermal coal producer Bumi has remained higher than we had originally anticipated.

-- In addition, we expect moderately lower thermal coal prices in 2012 and still high cash costs to limit significant deleveraging potential over the next 12 months.

-- We are revising the outlook on Bumi to negative from stable. At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company and the 'BB' rating on its senior secured notes.

-- We are also lowering our ASEAN scale rating on Bumi to 'axBB+' from 'axBBB-' following our revision on the outlook.

Rating Action

On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Indonesia-based thermal coal producer PT Bumi Resources Tbk. (Bumi) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Bumi and 'BB' rating on the company's senior secured notes. We also lowered our ASEAN scale rating on Bumi to 'axBB+' from 'axBBB-' following the revision on the outlook.

Rationale

The negative outlook reflects our view that Bumi's debt has remained higher than we had earlier anticipated. The negative outlook also reflects our expectation that Bumi's operating performance will be weaker in 2012 than in 2011, and that the company's cash flow growth will moderate. Both these factors will likely further limit Bumi's ability to deleverage over the next 12 months. We expect the company's financial metrics to likely breach our downgrade triggers over the next 12 months.

Bumi's debt levels have remained higher than we had anticipated because the company did not execute on the sale of its share of PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk. (BRM) to parent company Bumi PLC in 2011. Bumi had intended to use part of the proceeds from the sale to repay some of its higher-cost debt. As a result, Bumi's leverage and cash flow protection metrics will likely remain stretched for the rating over the next 12 months, in our opinion. This is despite the refinancing of US$600 million of high-cost loans due to China Investment Corp. in 2011 that we expect would reduce Bumi's interest burden.

We also believe free cash flow available to Bumi for debt repayment in 2012 will likely be limited. This is based on our expectation of a moderately lower thermal coal prices environment and still-high production costs over the period that makes Bumi's cash flow generation highly sensitive to coal prices. And while we forecast production growth to be moderate in 2012, it is unlikely to offset the effects of lower prices and high costs.

We assess Bumi's financial risk profile as "aggressive." We expect the company's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt at about 10% over the next 12-18 months. In our base-case scenario for Bumi, we have not considered any debt prepayments or resulting interest cost savings. We have also not considered payments of receivables from related parties. Nevertheless, our negative outlook acknowledges potential financial upside from reduced interest expenses if Bumi prepays some of its high-cost debt. We also note that the company could potentially use these payments to partially repay its own debt, assuming that related parties repay this year.

Our FFO projection is based on a proportionate consolidation of Bumi's stakes in its coal companies: PT Kaltim Prima Coal and PT Arutmin Indonesia. We include pension liabilities, asset retirement obligations, and accrued redemption premium while calculating total debt. Our projection assumes:

-- Bumi will produce 73 million-75 million tons of coal in 2012 and about 80 million tons in 2013, on a fully consolidated basis. New conveyor belts and port facilities at the company's coal mines will support higher sales. Our production estimate is about 2 million-4 million tons lower than the company's target for 2012.

-- Gross profit of coal sold (excluding deprecation and amortization) of US$28-US$32 a ton in 2012 and 2013, translating to an EBITDA margin of 25%-27%.

-- Capital expenditure of US$160 million in 2012 and US$300 million in 2013.

In our opinion, changes in the board of Bumi's 29.5% shareholder Bumi PLC as well as reported debt difficulties at the company's ultimate shareholder PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk. (Bakrie & Bro.) are not likely to affect Bumi's operating or financial performance. Nevertheless, any Bumi PLC action that affects BRM's operations, including a large-scale dividend distribution or additional related-party transactions, could put pressure on our ratings on Bumi. We also do not expect a potential merger between Bumi and sister company PT Berau Coal Energy (BB-/Positive/--) to immediately affect our ratings on Bumi.

Liquidity

We assess Bumi's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of funds to exceed its uses of funds by 1.7x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include our projected FFO of US$400 million-US$450 million in 2012, and cash balance of US$69 million and unrestricted cash of US$165 million as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- We do not capture the US$230 million that PT Recapital Asset Management owes Bumi given the uncertainty surrounding this payment. We also do not consider the monetization of Bumi's non-coal mining assets.

-- Key uses of cash include scheduled debt repayments of US$118 million in 2012. We also factor in about US$40 million of working capital, capital spending of US$160 million, and dividends of about US$60 million in 2012.

-- Our liquidity assessment does not capture Bumi's intention to prepay a loan from China Investment Corp.

We consider Bumi's liquidity as "adequate," rather than "strong," in light of scheduled debt maturities of US$480 million in 2013, which we view as sizable. We could review our assessment of the company's liquidity if it fails to arrange the funds for these maturities in the next 12 months. Currently, we do not expect Bumi's free operating cash flows to cover these maturities.

We believe the company's access to capital markets remains adequate. Bumi has raised more than US$1.5 billion in the past 24 months from banks and the bond and equity markets.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Bumi's debt has remained higher than we originally anticipated and that moderating coal prices will impede any significant improvement in the company's financial performance.

We could lower the rating on Bumi if the company's ratio of FFO to total debt remains below 12% over the next 12 months. We believe this could happen if production growth is slower or gross profit per ton of coal sold is lower than we currently expect. We could also lower the rating if Bumi's business or financial risk profiles weaken due to: (1) negative implications of Bumi PLC's operational or financial policies for Bumi; or (2) adverse regulatory changes. These factors could constrain Bumi's ability to reduce debt.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Bumi's FFO-to-debt ratio is above 15% and the total-debt-to-EBITDA ratio stabilizes below 3.5x. We believe this could materialize if Bumi's coal production and gross profit per ton of coal sold are significantly higher than our base-case expectations for a sustainable period. We could also revise the outlook to stable if Bumi repays some of its higher-cost debt. The outlook revision assumes that Bumi's operations and cash flow are not negatively affected by developments at Bumi PLC or Bakrie & Bro., and adverse new regulation.