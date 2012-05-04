(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Debt at Indonesia-based thermal coal producer Bumi has
remained higher than we had originally anticipated.
-- In addition, we expect moderately lower thermal coal
prices in 2012 and still high cash costs to limit significant
deleveraging potential over the next 12 months.
-- We are revising the outlook on Bumi to negative from
stable. At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB' corporate
credit rating on the company and the 'BB' rating on its senior
secured notes.
-- We are also lowering our ASEAN scale rating on Bumi to
'axBB+' from 'axBBB-' following our revision on the outlook.
Rating Action
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
its outlook on Indonesia-based thermal coal producer PT Bumi
Resources Tbk. (Bumi) to negative from stable. At the same time,
we affirmed our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Bumi and 'BB'
rating on the company's senior secured notes. We also lowered
our ASEAN scale rating on Bumi to 'axBB+' from 'axBBB-'
following the revision on the outlook.
Rationale
The negative outlook reflects our view that Bumi's debt has
remained higher than we had earlier anticipated. The negative
outlook also reflects our expectation that Bumi's operating
performance will be weaker in 2012 than in 2011, and that the
company's cash flow growth will moderate. Both these factors
will likely further limit Bumi's ability to deleverage over the
next 12 months. We expect the company's financial metrics to
likely breach our downgrade triggers over the next 12 months.
Bumi's debt levels have remained higher than we had
anticipated because the company did not execute on the sale of
its share of PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk. (BRM) to parent
company Bumi PLC in 2011. Bumi had intended to use part of the
proceeds from the sale to repay some of its higher-cost debt. As
a result, Bumi's leverage and cash flow protection metrics will
likely remain stretched for the rating over the next 12 months,
in our opinion. This is despite the refinancing of US$600
million of high-cost loans due to China Investment Corp. in 2011
that we expect would reduce Bumi's interest burden.
We also believe free cash flow available to Bumi for debt
repayment in 2012 will likely be limited. This is based on our
expectation of a moderately lower thermal coal prices
environment and still-high production costs over the period that
makes Bumi's cash flow generation highly sensitive to coal
prices. And while we forecast production growth to be moderate
in 2012, it is unlikely to offset the effects of lower prices
and high costs.
We assess Bumi's financial risk profile as "aggressive." We
expect the company's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt at about 10% over the next 12-18 months. In our
base-case scenario for Bumi, we have not considered any debt
prepayments or resulting interest cost savings. We have also not
considered payments of receivables from related parties.
Nevertheless, our negative outlook acknowledges potential
financial upside from reduced interest expenses if Bumi prepays
some of its high-cost debt. We also note that the company could
potentially use these payments to partially repay its own debt,
assuming that related parties repay this year.
Our FFO projection is based on a proportionate consolidation
of Bumi's stakes in its coal companies: PT Kaltim Prima Coal and
PT Arutmin Indonesia. We include pension liabilities, asset
retirement obligations, and accrued redemption premium while
calculating total debt. Our projection assumes:
-- Bumi will produce 73 million-75 million tons of coal in
2012 and about 80 million tons in 2013, on a fully consolidated
basis. New conveyor belts and port facilities at the company's
coal mines will support higher sales. Our production estimate is
about 2 million-4 million tons lower than the company's target
for 2012.
-- Gross profit of coal sold (excluding deprecation and
amortization) of US$28-US$32 a ton in 2012 and 2013, translating
to an EBITDA margin of 25%-27%.
-- Capital expenditure of US$160 million in 2012 and US$300
million in 2013.
In our opinion, changes in the board of Bumi's 29.5%
shareholder Bumi PLC as well as reported debt difficulties at
the company's ultimate shareholder PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk.
(Bakrie & Bro.) are not likely to affect Bumi's operating or
financial performance. Nevertheless, any Bumi PLC action that
affects BRM's operations, including a large-scale dividend
distribution or additional related-party transactions, could put
pressure on our ratings on Bumi. We also do not expect a
potential merger between Bumi and sister company PT Berau Coal
Energy (BB-/Positive/--) to immediately affect our ratings on
Bumi.
Liquidity
We assess Bumi's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our
criteria. We expect the company's sources of funds to exceed its
uses of funds by 1.7x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity
assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity include our projected FFO of US$400
million-US$450 million in 2012, and cash balance of US$69
million and unrestricted cash of US$165 million as of Dec. 31,
2011.
-- We do not capture the US$230 million that PT Recapital
Asset Management owes Bumi given the uncertainty surrounding
this payment. We also do not consider the monetization of Bumi's
non-coal mining assets.
-- Key uses of cash include scheduled debt repayments of
US$118 million in 2012. We also factor in about US$40 million of
working capital, capital spending of US$160 million, and
dividends of about US$60 million in 2012.
-- Our liquidity assessment does not capture Bumi's
intention to prepay a loan from China Investment Corp.
We consider Bumi's liquidity as "adequate," rather than
"strong," in light of scheduled debt maturities of US$480
million in 2013, which we view as sizable. We could review our
assessment of the company's liquidity if it fails to arrange the
funds for these maturities in the next 12 months. Currently, we
do not expect Bumi's free operating cash flows to cover these
maturities.
We believe the company's access to capital markets remains
adequate. Bumi has raised more than US$1.5 billion in the past
24 months from banks and the bond and equity markets.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that Bumi's debt has
remained higher than we originally anticipated and that
moderating coal prices will impede any significant improvement
in the company's financial performance.
We could lower the rating on Bumi if the company's ratio of
FFO to total debt remains below 12% over the next 12 months. We
believe this could happen if production growth is slower or
gross profit per ton of coal sold is lower than we currently
expect. We could also lower the rating if Bumi's business or
financial risk profiles weaken due to: (1) negative implications
of Bumi PLC's operational or financial policies for Bumi; or (2)
adverse regulatory changes. These factors could constrain Bumi's
ability to reduce debt.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Bumi's FFO-to-debt
ratio is above 15% and the total-debt-to-EBITDA ratio stabilizes
below 3.5x. We believe this could materialize if Bumi's coal
production and gross profit per ton of coal sold are
significantly higher than our base-case expectations for a
sustainable period. We could also revise the outlook to stable
if Bumi repays some of its higher-cost debt. The outlook
revision assumes that Bumi's operations and cash flow are not
negatively affected by developments at Bumi PLC or Bakrie &
Bro., and adverse new regulation.