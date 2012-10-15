(The following was released by the rating agency)
Oct. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today
that a potential change in the shareholding structure in
Indonesian coal producers PT Bumi Resources Tbk. (Bumi
Resources; B+/Watch Neg; axBB-/Watch Neg) and PT Berau Coal
Energy Tbk. (Berau Energy: BB-/Negative) does not immediately
affect its ratings and outlooks on the two companies.
On Oct. 11, 2012, Bumi PLC (not rated) announced that it had
received a proposal from the Bakrie Group (not rated) to buy
Bumi PLC's stake in Bumi Resources and Berau Energy. We will
assess the rating and outlook implications on the two companies
as we gain further clarity on the key terms of the transaction,
including the nature of funding, amount, and structure. The
shareholders in Bumi Resources and Berau Energy are still
considering the purchase offer.
In addition, our ratings assessment will incorporate our
view on the pending outcome of the investigation into alleged
financial irregularities at Bumi Resources and Berau Energy. We
see the potential for more aggressive financial policies at Bumi
Resources and Berau if the transaction proceeds and
Bakrie-related companies consolidate their ownership control.
A debt-funded purchase of part of Bumi PLC's stakes in Bumi
Resources and Berau Energy through Berau Energy's less leveraged
balance sheet--compared to that of Bumi Resources'--could weaken
Berau Energy's creditworthiness, in our opinion.
Bumi Resources' bond covenants limit the company's ability
to take on more debt. On the other hand, more centralized
ownership control could enable more decisive action regarding
Bumi Resources' key strategic initiatives, including divesting
noncore assets, deleveraging, and increasing production.
Nevertheless, even if such decisions were made, we believe their
implementation and pace of execution remain uncertain. More
centralized ownership could also lead to closer operational and
financial integration between Bumi Resources and Berau Energy.