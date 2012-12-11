Overview
-- Following a review of the Central American Bank for
Economic Integration (CABEI) under our revised criteria for
multilateral lending institutions (MLIs), we have affirmed our
'A/A-1' foreign currency issuer credit ratings on CABEI.
-- CABEI's 'a' stand-alone credit profile results from its
"adequate" business profile and its "strong" financial profile.
-- CABEI's borrowing shareholders have not afforded the bank
a tradition of preferred creditor treatment, by our definition
of the concept, potentially undermining the institution's policy
importance at times of stress.
-- The stable outlook reflects the demonstration of
shareholder support through a multiyear capital increase and our
expectation that capitalization, leverage, and liquidity levels
will remain prudent.
Rating Action
On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'A/A-1' foreign currency issuer credit ratings on
the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). The
outlook remains stable. We also affirmed our Mexico national
scale (CaVal) rating of 'mxAAA'.
Rationale
The ratings on CABEI reflect its "adequate" business profile
and its "strong" financial profile, as our criteria define these
terms (see "Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other
Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology," published Nov.
26, 2012). We do not see that CABEI's borrowing member
shareholders have treated it materially differently than their
commercial creditors during periods of financial or political
crises. We expect that--without preferred creditor
treatment--CABEI's policy importance, as our criteria define it,
may decline, its losses given default could increase, and its
ability to rely on callable capital could diminish.
CABEI was founded in 1960 by the General Treaty on Central
American Economic Integration to promote the economic
integration, economic development, and social development of its
five Central American founding members, two regional nonfounding
members, and one beneficiary member. The bank makes loans to
public-sector entities and private companies of its Central
American member countries and equity investments, holds
securities of borrowing member countries, and provides
guarantees. CABEI had $5.3 billion in total development-related
exposure at the end of 2011.
Shareholders have demonstrated their support through a
multiyear capital increase, under which the five founding-member
shareholders have begun to pay in $2.5 million each of new
capital in the first year of subscription payments (2012-2013),
which will be followed by extraregional shareholders' payments.
In addition, we expect Brazil and Korea to join as extraregional
shareholders, providing additional paid-in capital.
CABEI's "adequate" business profile reflects the bank's
important role as a lender to Central American governments. The
bank disburses more funding to its borrowers than larger MLIs,
and it has provided long-dated infrastructure and other
financing on more flexible terms and amounts than many of its
small-economy borrowers could secure through capital market
issuance. However, the strength and stability of CABEI's
relationship with shareholders has been less robust than
higher-rated MLIs. On one hand, members have demonstrated
support by paying in new capital, new members are expected to
join, borrowing members pay above-average interest rates, and
shareholders build the bank's capital (and lending capacity) by
retaining earnings and foregoing dividends. On the other hand,
CABEI's borrowing member governments do not have a tradition of
affording the bank preferred creditor treatment.
In the early 1990s, CABEI's performance came under stress
when a number of founding governments defaulted on their
obligations to the bank (as well as to other MLIs) because of
difficult economic conditions in the region in the 1980s. In
addition, CABEI offered debt relief to Nicaragua and Honduras by
writing off a large share of their loans under the Heavily
Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative. Most recently,
Honduras went into arrears with CABEI and withdrew funding
during the 2009-2010 political crisis after CABEI halted loan
disbursements to the government. (Today Honduras is in good
standing.) Although CABEI maintains strong risk-management
policies and has instituted a globally competitive executive
recruitment process, there is governance risk from the
concentration of borrowing members' shareholdings (more than 51%
of voting shares), whose interests could diverge from those of
its creditors.
CABEI's "strong" financial profile is anchored by the bank's
capital adequacy (which is lower than many higher-rated peers'),
borrower concentration among its sovereign loans, and
diversified funding profile that helps offset some of its
financing and rollover risks due to its small size relative to
other global capital market issuers. We have adopted a capital
adequacy analysis framework that compares CABEI's shareholders'
equity to its asset exposures, weighted according to their
relative risk, as a component of our revised criteria. CABEI's
baseline risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio was 26% (that is,
adjusted common equity divided by risk-weighted assets) at
year-end 2011. Traditionally, CABEI has had high borrower
concentrations to its founding member governments and a high
share of public-sector loans (74% of loans at the end of 2011).
This contributes to the 10% RAC ratio after MLI-specific
adjustments. Our adjustments mainly stem from our single-name
concentration penalty on these sovereign loan exposures.
CABEI's public-sector loans continued to perform well
through the 2008-2009 economic downturn (with the exception of
Honduras due to political events). The bank's corporate loan
portfolio deteriorated in 2009, but the bank continues to
provision for the uncollateralized portion of nonaccruing loans
and to write off nonaccruing loans (resulting in 3% impaired to
total loans at year-end 2011).
In our opinion, CABEI conducts its treasury operations and
asset-liability management prudently. As a smaller subregional
MLI, CABEI's global bond issues are less frequent. The bank
offsets these risks by using a diversified funding strategy,
issuing in regional markets (including Mexico, Colombia, and
Costa Rica) and increasingly in Asian markets and borrowing from
international commercial banks, in addition to bilateral loans
from foreign aid agencies and higher-rated MLIs. CABEI uses more
leverage than some of its subregional MLI peers, with 2.3x debt
to shareholders' equity and 1.6x net of liquid assets as of
year-end 2011. Short-term and maturing debt (including CABEI's
commercial paper program) was 32% of gross debt at year-end
2011. Over the past few years, the bank has improved its
liquidity (net of holdings of Central American securities) to
21% of assets as of year-end 2011. Under a severe stress
scenario, we expect CABEI would possess sufficient
on-balance-sheet liquidity to cover 12 months of debt service
and scheduled loan disbursements, as of year-end 2011.
Under our revised criteria, we assess the benefit of
callable capital from CABEI's eligible (equivalent or
higher-rated) shareholders as extraordinary shareholder support.
However, we rate most of CABEI's shareholders lower than CABEI,
and our view of the uneven borrowing member shareholder support
for the institution during its history lowers our expectation of
extraordinary shareholder support. Thus, we do not assign
additional uplift from callable capital to the 'a' stand-alone
credit profile.
Outlook
The stable outlook on CABEI reflects our expectation that
new paid-in capital from existing members under the capital
increase as well as capital from new members Brazil and the
Republic of Korea will be paid in full and on time, bolstering
the bank's capital base and increasing its value to Central
American borrowing members. This scenario is contingent on our
assumption that the loan portfolio will grow moderately as
capital installments are paid in, CABEI prudently manages
leverage and maintains liquidity, and the sovereign loan
continues to perform robustly.
We could raise the ratings most likely if CABEI strengthens
its RAC after adjustments. Conversely, we could lower the
ratings if CABEI's financial profile deteriorates or if
shareholders do not pay capital installments in full and on
time.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational
Institutions Ratings Methodology, Nov. 26, 2012
-- Central American Bank for Economic Integration, Sept. 6,
2012
-- Supranationals Special Edition 2011, Sept. 23, 2011
-- Standard & Poor's Risk-Adjusted Capital Framework
Provides Insight Into Basel III, June 9, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- For Development Banks, Callable Capital Is No Substitute
For Paid-In Capital, Dec. 31, 2009
-- How Preferred Creditor Support Enhances Ratings, June 15,
1999
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Central American Bank for Economic Integration
Issuer Credit Rating
Foreign Currency A/Stable/A-1
Senior Unsecured A
Senior Unsecured mxAAA
Commercial Paper A-1