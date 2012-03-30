TAIPEI/SYDNEY, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Central American Bank for Economic Integration's (CABEI) TWD
senior unsecured bonds to National Long-Term 'AA+(twn)' from
'AA(twn)'.
This follows the agency's upgrade of CABEI's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-' on 19 March 2012.
The upgrade of CABEI's bonds is in compliance with Fitch's
criteria on senior bond instruments of financial institutions
and the mapping between the National and International Rating
scales.
CABEI is a multilateral development bank, established in
1960 to stimulate economic growth and promote the integration of
the five founding member countries: Guatemala, El Salvador,
Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. CABEI was established under
a constitutive agreement signed by founding members, which
confers on the bank the status of a supranational institution
and grants CABEI several immunities and privileges, including
preferred creditor status.
For factors impacting CABEI's rating upgrade, refer to
"Fitch Upgrades CABEI's IDR to 'A'; Outlook Stable", dated 19
March 2012.