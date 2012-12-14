Overview
-- We believe that the Canadian banking sector is
encountering incremental pressure from headwinds facing the
Canadian economy, which is heightening economic risk in the
banking system.
-- We also believe that industry risk for the Canadian
banking sector is increasing. We expect that intensifying
competition for loans and deposits will lead to pressure on
profitability growth, especially in banks' retail businesses.
-- We are lowering our long- and short-term issuer credit
ratings on Caisse centrale Desjardins to 'A+/A-1' from
'AA-/A-1+', following our revision of the stand-alone credit
profile on the bank to 'a' from 'aa-'. The outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Caisse
centrale Desjardins' credit fundamentals will remain consistent
with current ratings over the next 24 months.
Rating Action
On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
downgraded its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on
Caisse centrale Desjardins to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' and
assigned a stable outlook. In addition, Standard & Poor's
lowered its issue ratings on Caisse centrale Desjardins' senior
unsecured debt to 'A+' and nondeferrable subordinated debt to
'A-' from 'A+'. The group's treasury and funding needs are met
through Caisse centrale Desjardins and Capital Desjardins.
Both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of the
Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec (not rated). We view
both companies as vital, integrated, and strategic units within
the group and believe both are "core" entities.
We have therefore equalized the ratings on both companies
with the implied rating on the group.
Rationale
The rating action follows our review of banking sector
industry and economic risks in Canada, taking into account the
headwinds facing the Canadian economy, high debt levels of
Canadian consumers, expectations of decelerating loan demand and
continued pressure on margins, particularly in the Canadian
retail sector, and areas of continuing weakness in the global
economy and financial system.
We believe banks operating in Canada are vulnerable to an
expanding set of potential stresses arising from competitive
pressure on growth and margins, while asset quality is
potentially vulnerable--in light of high consumer
indebtedness--to developments that may trigger general economic
deterioration in Canada. Consequently, we lowered our anchor
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is the starting point
for our ratings on financial institutions operating primarily in
Canada, to 'a-' from 'a'.
This is reflected in our revision of the Banking Industry
Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Canada to group '2' from '1'
and our revision of the industry risk score, a component of the
BICRA, to '2' from '1' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On
Canadian Financial Institutions Due To Rising Industry and
Economic Risks," published Dec. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal).
We believe that the banks and credit unions are under
incremental pressure from the headwinds facing the Canadian
economy. The acceleration of household debt to record levels has
increased Canadian households' vulnerability to sudden shocks in
incomes, employment, or a spike in interest rates.
Exposure to the consumer sector accounts for nearly
three-fifths of total bank loans, and losses on banks' uninsured
loan portfolios--although recent performance levels have
generally been strong--may be driven higher in the event of a
substantial shock to household creditworthiness, though we
expect effective regulatory supervision to remain a positive
influence on Canadian bank credit quality.
Although we expect ongoing intensification of competitive
dynamics in the Canadian banking sector, we note that overall
Canada still remains positioned favorably vis-a-vis most of its
global peers. However, a slowing economy risks exacerbating the
already-intense competition between banks for loan and deposit
share and puts further pressure on the margin and profitability
of the Canadian financial institutions' retail and commercial
lending businesses, the cornerstone of Canadian banking and
largest contributor to revenues.
We also believe that Canadian financial institutions' risk
tolerances may increase to compensate for lower profitability by
reaching for yield through investments, more aggressive lending
in higher yielding loans such as personal loans and credit
cards, or potentially a pick-up in mergers and acquisitions
activity.
Furthermore, we expect that continuing industry conditions
will test banks' operational capabilities. Relative performance
in areas such as service standards, cost control, operational
effectiveness, underwriting discipline, and ability to integrate
acquisitions will likely contribute to changes in market
position and financial performance, and will have an impact on
the relative credit standing among industry participants.
Standard & Poor's ratings on Caisse centrale Desjardins
reflect an "adequate" (as our criteria define it) business
position given its 45% market share in Quebec, "strong" capital
and earnings based on a strong Standard & Poor's projected
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 11.9%-12.4%, "adequate"
(revised from strong) risk position reflecting the group's
heightened vulnerability to a weakening domestic real estate
market given its large mortgage portfolio and potentially higher
loan losses, and "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity
scores.
The SACP is 'a'. At the lower SACP, Desjardins Group
benefits from one notch for extraordinary government support
given its moderate systemic importance to the Canadian banking
system to arrive at an issuer credit rating of 'A+'.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Caisse
centrale Desjardins will maintain its strong retail platform and
loyal customer base, considerable franchise position in Quebec,
stable core deposit base, acceptable asset quality, limited
exposure to capital markets-related businesses, and strong
capital levels.
The outlook or ratings could come under pressure if asset
quality were to deteriorate significantly, resulting in a
significant rise in loan losses or if the forecasted RAC ratio
were to fall below 10%. Unless the group's geographical reach
gets closer to the large Canadian banks' profiles, we do not
anticipate any positive rating or outlook revisions.