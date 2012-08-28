BRIEF-Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
* Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
Aug 28 Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded the long- and short-term debt and deposit ratings of Caisse Centrale du Crédit Immobilier de France (3CIF) - the rated funding entity of Crédit Immobilier de France group (CIF; unrated) - to Baa1 and Prime-2 from A1 and Prime-1, respectively.
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)