GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe steady as UK election, ECB grab attention
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
June 29 Moody's downgrades to A2 from Aa2 the letter of credit backed rating of California Municipal Finance Authority Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds (Westmont College) Series 2010A; VMIG 1 rating affirmed
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
ATHENS, June 8 Greece's jobless rate dropped to 22.5 percent in March from a downwardly revised 22.9 percent in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday, but remained the euro zone's highest.