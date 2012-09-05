CANADA STOCKS-TSX buoyed by rally in gold and oil
TORONTO, June 6 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday as a surge in oil and gold prices sent energy and mining companies rallying.
Sept 7 Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to California State University's $169.3 million Lease Revenue Bonds, 2012 Series D and E issued by the State Public Works Board of the State of California; outlook is stable
TORONTO, June 6 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday as a surge in oil and gold prices sent energy and mining companies rallying.
June 6 Worries about stagnation aside, the bottom-up spread of technology like 3-D printing and artificial intelligence may give global productivity, and growth, a much-needed boost.