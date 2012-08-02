(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 2, 2012-Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'BBB-'
long-term issue rating on Caltex Australia Ltd.'s (Caltex;
BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2) proposed A$300 million hybrid capital
securities issuance. At the same time, we have placed the rating
on CreditWatch with negative implications.
These securities are subordinated to all current and future
senior creditors of the group. Standard & Poor's has assigned
the securities an "intermediate" equity credit. This means that
we will treat them as 50% debt and 50% equity in our financial
ratio calculations. Caltex has indicated that the proceeds will
be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of
existing financial indebtedness.
A key feature of the securities includes a deferral of
interest for up to five years at the company's option. Other
features of the securities include: 25 years to maturity; a 25
basis point step-up in September 2017; and the issuer's right to
call the securities on September 2017 and every subsequent
interest payment date. There is also a limited number of
additional issuer call rights linked to the occurrence of
certain prescribed events, such as a change of control.
The CreditWatch on the rating on the hybrid securities is in
line with that on the corporate credit rating on Caltex
Australia. We placed the company on CreditWatch negative on July
26, 2012, pending funding clarity of the company's proposed
supply chain restructure. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch
within the next three months from July 26, 2012, after we have
assessed Caltex's funding strategy, including the execution of
the hybrid issuance and the specifics on dividend reduction and
other financial levers. To maintain its 'BBB+' corporate credit
rating, we expect Caltex's adjusted FFO-to-debt to remain well
above 40% and adjusted debt-to-EBTIDA to be lower than 2x. We
also expect Caltex to generate positive free operating cash
flow. If Caltex were to implement sufficient financial levers to
maintain its prospective credit metrics, the rating could be
affirmed. The outlook could be stable or negative depending on
the buffer in the ratings.
If a downgrade were to occur, we believe that it's likely to
be limited to one notch for its corporate credit rating and
long-term issue ratings. We expect the potential deterioration
of its financial risk profile to be limited to the
"intermediate" category.