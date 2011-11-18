(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 18, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its
'BBB+' long-term ratings to Caltex Australia Ltd.'s
(BBB+/Stable/A-2) A$750 million medium-term note program and the
initial issuance of A$150 million notes from the program. The
fixed-rate senior unsecured notes will be issued with a coupon
of 7.25% and a tenor of 7 years. The proceeds of the notes are
for general corporate purpose.
The BBB+/Stable/A-2 ratings on Australia-based Caltex
Australia are underpinned by the company's strong domestic
market position in downstream petroleum refining, extensive
distribution and marketing network, increasing earnings
contribution from non-refining business, and sound domestic
market dynamics. Further aiding Caltex's solid business profile
is the company's conservative financial policy. Partly
offsetting these strengths are Caltex's exposure to refining
asset-quality risk, susceptibility to any structural change in
the company's refiner margins, some vulnerability due to
Caltex's small size globally, and the competitive and cyclical
markets in which the company operates.