-- We believe that the Canadian banking sector is
encountering incremental pressure from headwinds facing the
Canadian economy, which is heightening economic risk in the
banking system. We also believe that industry risk for the
Canadian banking sector is increasing. We expect that
intensifying competition for loans and deposits will lead to
pressure on profitability growth, especially in banks' retail
businesses.
-- We are therefore lowering our issuer credit ratings by
one notch on The Bank of Nova Scotia, Central 1 Credit Union,
Caisse centrale Desjardins, Home Capital Group Inc., Laurentian
Bank of Canada, and National Bank of Canada. The outlook is
stable.
-- We are affirming our issuer credit ratings and stable
outlooks on Bank of Montreal (and BMO Financial), Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Manulife Bank of Canada. We have
lowered the related stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) for
these institutions by one notch, however.
-- We are also affirming our issuer credit ratings on Royal
Bank of Canada and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, and revising the
respective outlooks to stable from negative.
-- We are also affirming our issuer credit rating with a
negative outlook on HSBC Bank Canada, which reflect those on its
parent.
TORONTO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today it lowered by one notch its long-
and short-term issuer credit ratings on six Canadian financial
institutions: The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Central 1 Credit
Union, Caisse centrale Desjardins, Home Capital Group Inc.,
Laurentian Bank of Canada, and National Bank of Canada. The
outlooks are stable.
Standard & Poor's affirmed its long- and short-term issuer
credit ratings and stable outlooks on Bank of Montreal (and its
core subsidiary BMO Financial), Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce (CIBC), and Manulife Bank of Canada.
The stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) on these
institutions have been reduced by one notch, along with
SACP-linked issue ratings. At the same time, Standard & Poor's
affirmed its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Royal
Bank of Canada (RBC) and on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank) and
revised the respective outlooks to stable from negative.
The SACP of RBC was unaffected as the company's
capitalization, as measured by Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio has strengthened at a faster pace than we
had previously expected, largely driven by RBC's initiatives to
de-risk a number of its capital markets businesses, which led to
a revision of the capital and earnings score to "adequate" from
"moderate".
Similarly, the SACP for TD Bank incorporates our view that
the company's strong asset quality performance, continued
favorable loss experience, and diversity of risk exposures
supported a revision to its risk position score to "strong" from
"adequate", offsetting the impact of the lowered anchor. In
addition, we affirmed our ratings on HSBC Bank Canada with a
negative outlook, which reflects those on its parent. We have
also affirmed our ratings on Manulife Bank and stable outlook,
which reflects those on its parent.
Finally, for the downgraded Canadian financial institutions,
we also lowered the ratings on their senior unsecured debt.
Similarly, for those Canadian financial institutions for which
we lowered the SACP, Standard & Poor's also lowered the
respective ratings on nondeferrable subordinated debt, preferred
shares, and hybrids.
We have lowered our assessment of industry risk to reflect
our expectations for ongoing intensification of competitive
dynamics of the Canadian banking sector, though overall our view
is that Canada still remains positioned favorably vis-a-vis most
of its global peers. After several consecutive quarters of
robust growth, loan demand is approaching a cyclical peak and we
expect it to moderate.
A slowing economy risks exacerbating the already-intense
competition between banks for loan and deposit share and puts
further pressure on the margin and profitability of Canadian
financial institutions' retail and commercial lending
businesses, the cornerstone of Canadian banking and the largest
contributor to revenues.
We also believe that Canadian financial institutions' risk
tolerances may increase to compensate for lower profitability by
reaching for yield through investments, more aggressive lending
in higher yielding loans such as personal loans and credit
cards, or potentially a pickup in merger and acquisitions
activity.
Even though we haven't changed our overall assessment of
economic risk, we view the overall trend as negative. In our
opinion, economic risks to the Canadian banking sector remain
relatively low by global comparison but the banks face
incremental pressure from the headwinds facing the Canadian
economy. The acceleration of household debt to record levels
has, in our view, increased Canadian households' vulnerability
to sudden shocks in incomes, employment, or a spike in interest
rates.
Exposure to the consumer sector accounts for nearly
three-fifths of total bank loans, and losses on banks' uninsured
loan portfolios--although recent performance levels have
generally been strong--may be driven higher in the event of a
substantial shock to household creditworthiness. We expect
effective regulatory supervision to remain a positive influence
on Canadian bank credit quality.
Canadian banks are well positioned to meet the initial
requirements for new capital regulations coming into effect in
2013. Based on Standard & Poor's projected risk-adjusted capital
(RAC) ratio, the large Canadian banks are typically above 8%,
which is within the 7%-10% range considered "adequate" under our
criteria. Organic capital generation has been strong and a key
driver in the strengthening RAC ratios of the Canadian banks. We
expect Canadian banks' RAC ratios to remain within our adequate
range.
Deterioration of capital ratios could result, however, if
asset risk weightings rise while earnings growth falters. We
also expect that continuing industry conditions will test
Canadian banks' operational capabilities. Relative performance
in areas such as service standards, cost control, operational
effectiveness, underwriting discipline, and ability to integrate
acquisitions will likely contribute to changes in market
position and financial performance, and will have an impact on
relative credit standing among industry participants.
Our concerns over heightened industry and economic risks in
Canada affect the 12 Canadian financial institutions we rate
through a lowering of the anchor SACP, or starting point for our
ratings, but the ratings and outlook outcomes vary for a number
of reasons.
The downgrade on Bank of Nova Scotia, Central 1, Caisse
centrale Desjardins, Home Capital, Laurentian Bank, and National
Bank is a result of a downward revision in their SACPs following
a lowering of the anchor as well as, in some cases,
reassessments of bank-specific factors.
We affirmed our issuer credit ratings on CIBC and Bank of
Montreal (and BMO Financial) despite the downward revision of
their respective SACPs, given the notching uplift applied at
different SACP levels in connection with our assessment of the
potential for receiving extraordinary government support in a
crisis.
We affirmed our issuer credit rating on RBC despite the
downward revision of the bank's anchor SACP. This is because we
revised RBC's capital and earnings score to "adequate" from
"moderate" based on a stronger projected RAC ratio in the range
of 8.4%-8.8% by fiscal year-end 2014. (Standard & Poor's views a
RAC ratio in the 7% to 10% range as adequate.) The projected
capital improvement reflects a significant decline in market
risk-weighted assets in 2012 resulting from RBC's initiatives to
de-risk a number of its capital markets businesses, in light of
stricter regulatory capital requirements, combined with strong
internal capital generation.
We also affirmed our issuer credit rating on TD Bank despite
the downward revision of the bank's anchor SACP, as TD Bank's
strong asset quality performance, continued favorable loss
experience, and diversity of risk exposures led to a
reassessment of its risk position to "strong" from "adequate"
resulting in no change to the SACP.
Under our group methodology, the issuer credit ratings and
outlooks on Manulife Bank of Canada and HSBC Bank Canada are
linked to those on their respective parents, as a result of our
application of "core" subsidiary status to these entities. Our
stable outlooks on BNS, Central 1, Caisse centrale Desjardins,
Home Capital, Laurentian Bank, and National Bank reflect our
view that these institutions' credit profiles will remain
consistent with current ratings in the face of the incrementally
higher stress incorporated in our expectations for Canada's
industry risks and economic risks.
The stable outlooks on BMO (BMO Financial), CIBC, and
Manulife Bank reflect our expectation for these financial
institutions to maintain their current credit profiles and that
heightened economic and industry risk is reflected in the
lowered SACPs.
The outlook revisions to stable from negative on RBC and TD
Bank follow our affirmation of their respective SACPs and
ratings. There are also company-specific key drivers of ratings
and outlooks. For further details, please see the research
updates on all the banks, including a list of our ratings on
affiliated entities and debt issues, to be published following
this press release.