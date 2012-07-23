NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the senior
and subordinate student loan notes issued by Education Funding
Capital Trust-IV at 'AAAsf' and 'Asf' respectably. The Rating
Outlook for the senior notes, which is tied to the sovereign
rating of the U.S. government, remains Negative. The Rating
Outlook for the subordinate notes remains Stable. The collateral
supporting the notes is comprised of student loans originated
under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).
Fitch affirms the ratings on the Education Funding Capital
Trust-IV senior and subordinate notes based on the sufficient
level of credit enhancement to cover the applicable risk factor
stresses. Credit enhancement for the senior and subordinate
notes consists of overcollateralization and projected minimum
excess spread, while the senior notes also benefit from
subordination provided by the class B notes.
Fitch used its 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria'
and 'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student
Loan ABS' to review the ratings. Fitch has taken the following
rating actions: Education Funding Capital Trust-IV
--Class A-2 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--Class A-3 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--Class A-4 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--Class A-5 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--Class A-6 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--Class B-1 affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.