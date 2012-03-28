BRIEF-Georgia Power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
March 28 Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2012-1:
* Moody's assigns ratings to three classes of notes issued by Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2012-1, Ltd.
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
* Consolidated Energy Finance S.A. announces early tender results for its senior floating rate notes due 2019 and 6.75 pct senior notes due 2019 and early settlement of tender offer Source text for Eikon: