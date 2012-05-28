(The following was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Carraro India Pvt Ltd (Carraro India) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Carraro India's high value-added product portfolio, comprising technology-oriented transmission and axles products mainly for tractor and construction original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The construction equipment segment, which is cyclical in nature, along with the tractor segment accounts for around 80%-90% of total revenue, the rest is contributed by the wind energy component segment.

The ratings also factor in over eight decades of experience of the company's founder in the same business, its focused approach on R&D and the continuous strong growth in its top-line for the last two years; revenue grew around 75% yoy to around INR8.2bn (provisional) in FY12 (financial year ending March) after the substantial growth of 136% yoy to INR4.7bn in FY11. The ratings also draw comfort from Carrao India's geographical diversification with around 60%-65% of its revenue coming from export to markets like Turkey, the US, Latin America, the UK and other European countries.

The ratings are constrained by Carraro India's moderate financial profile. In FY11, net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) deteriorated to 4.3x (FY10: 3.2x) and interest coverage (EBITDA/net interest expenses) was 2.6x (2.5x). This was due to a 430bps yoy decline in operating margin in FY11 mainly as the company had to increase the imports of raw material, due to an inadequate domestic supply chain, to support the increase in its size of operations. This, coupled with a waste of labour and material due to a proportionately new work-force, resulted in a significant increase in the cost of production.

However, provisional financials for FY12 indicate an improvement in net leverage to 2.1x and interest coverage to 3.5x on the back of the strong revenue growth, with operating margin improving by 150bps. Fitch expects net leverage to increase again in FY13 due to the company's capex plan of INR450m, which is to be 80% debt funded.

Positive rating guideline would be an improvement in operating margin resulting in net leverage below 2.2x on a sustained basis. Conversely, low operating margin or increase in debt resulting in net leverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis may trigger negative rating action.

Carraro India is a Pune-based company, wholly owned by Carraro S.p.A, which is listed on the Italian stock market. Carraro India reported net profit of INR56m in FY11 and INR7m in FY10.

Rating actions on Carraro India's bank loans:

INR470m term loan: assigned at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

INR1,500m fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

INR780m non-fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch A2+(ind)'