(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed
Commonwealth Bank Limited's upsized Medallion Trust Series
2008-1R ratings as stated below. The transaction is a
securitisation backed by pools of Australian residential
mortgages originated by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA:
'AA'/Rating Watch Negative/'F1+') and Homepath Limited (wholly
owned subsidiary of CBA).
AUD29,274.8m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0005617): 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD915.6m Class B: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Medallion Trust Series 2008-1R remains within its
substitution period with no amortisation of the notes having
occurred. The additional note issuance brings the total amount
of Class A to AUD66,379m, Class B to AUD1,186m and the unrated
Class C notes to AUD2,233m.
The ratings reflect Fitch's view that the credit enhancement
provided by the additional notes issued by BNY Trust Company of
Australia Limited in its capacity as trustee is able to support
the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance
of the loans in the collateral pool remains in line with the
agency's expectations.
The collateral pool at the cut-off date has a weighted
average loan-to-valuation ratio of 64.1%. Investment loans
comprise 32.2% of the pool, non-discounted staff loans 1.9% and
no reduced documentation loans are included. Current 30+ day
arrears are below Fitch's Dinkum Index of 1.52% at 0.9%.
Of the pool 28.9% has Lenders Mortgage Insurance policies
that are provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer
Financial Strength 'AA-'/Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage
Insurance Pty Ltd.