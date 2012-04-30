BRIEF-Fiera Capital announces leadership changes to Canadian division
* Fiera capital- sylvain roy will continue association with co as special advisor to global management team
April 30 Moody's: CCRE's ratings not affected by new trust financing
* Fiera capital- sylvain roy will continue association with co as special advisor to global management team
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, June 9 Hapag-Lloyd's merger with Arab Shipping Company, which is owned by six Gulf states, is proceeding as planned, despite the row between Qatar and its neighbours, a source at the German shipping group told Reuters on Friday.