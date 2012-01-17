(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned 'AA-' long-term issue rating and 'cnAAA' Greater China scale rating to the following renminbi (RMB) bonds issued in Hong Kong by China Development Bank (CDB; AA-/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+):

-- RMB867 million 3.1% bonds due 2015

-- RMB133 million 3.45% bonds due 2017

-- RMB1.5 billion 4.2% bonds due 2027

The ratings on the senior debts are identical to the issuer credit rating on CDB, reflecting the unsubordinated and unsecured nature of the instruments.

The issuer credit rating on CDB reflects our view that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Chinese government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to CDB in the event of financial distress. We have therefore equalized the issuer credit rating on CDB with the sovereign credit rating on China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+).

