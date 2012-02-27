(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Cheema Boilers Limited's (CBL) 'Fitch BBB(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of CBL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-instated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary". Fitch has also classified CBL's following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR347.50m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch A3+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A3+(ind)'

- INR258m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)'

- INR57.36m long-term bank loan: migrated to 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'